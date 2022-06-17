DEADWOOD — Lead’s Tuesday evening shooting incident began over a parking complaint, according to court documents.
Robert H. Gillis, 76, of Lead, the man accused of shooting a 55-year-old Lead man, who has not yet been publicaly identified, made his first court appearance Wednesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said Gillis is being held without bond after being arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder.
According to court documents, at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, the Lead Police Department was dispatched to a parking complaint called in by Gillis who said a vehicle was blocking his driveway at 116 ½ Grand Ave. Before the police could arrive, a follow-up call reported a gunshot being fired near the residence. It was not immediately clear as to who placed the second call.
Upon their arrival, police found a male victim with two gunshot wounds on the ground next to the house. They also located and secured a handgun they suspected was used in the shooting. The victim was transported to Rapid City Monument Health for treatment and remains hospitalized.
According to court documents, witnesses allegedly confirmed the verbal altercation, which resulted in Gillis allegedly shooting the victim. Gillis also reportedly admitted to the verbal exchange and allegedly admitted to shooting the victim.
Fitzgerald added Gillis requested a court-appointed attorney and the Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office has been assigned to the case.
Gillis is scheduled to appear before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 7.
Fitzgerald said because Gillis is in custody, the States Attorney’s Office has 15 days from his first court appearance to present the case to a grand jury for indictment.
“Legally, when someone is held in custody, the state has from their first court appearance to submit that case to a grand jury,” Fitzgerald said. “If they’re not in custody, it’s 45 days. He’s in custody, so we’ve got 15 days.”
Second-degree attempted murder is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead Police Department, Division of Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
