Lead sends letter of support to keep wildland fire offices

LEAD — Moving the state wildland fire offices from Lead to Spearfish will be severely detrimental to fire response time, according to a letter that the city of Lead will send to the state.
On Tuesday the Lead City Commission approved the letter that City Administrator John Wainman drafted to Craig Price, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Safety. Over the course of the last year the state has been considering moving its S.D. Division of Wildland Fire office from the Lead Fire Hall to a location in Spearfish. The city of Lead letter expresses opposition to that move.
“With your vast experience in public safety during your career, you know that a quick response time can save lives,” Wainman wrote. “Moving this office to Spearfish adds a minimum of 30 minutes to a response in the city of Lead, and greater amounts of time to respond to the south of Lead and the east and west of Lead. I was in law enforcement when the Grizzly Gulch fire happened in 2002. I truly believe having a local office response helped in saving structures and possibly lives.”
The letter goes on to describe large developments that have occurred in the Lead area, one with more than 200 new residences.
“With this added demand to structure protection from wildfires, moving the response farther away could directly affect the S.D. Division of Wildland Fire from making a critical difference,” Wainman wrote.
Last October members of the Lead Fire Protection board met with Price and other public safety representatives from the state, about the proposal to move the wildland fire offices to Spearfish. Concerns about how the move would affect response time for the Lead-Deadwood area abounded. Additionally, local officials expressed concern that portions of the new fire hall were built to specifically accommodate state wildland fire offices.
Currently, the Division of State Wildland Fire has a lease to occupy space in the fire hall through Dec. 31, 2022, while officials determine whether to make a move. The move would mean an annual loss of at least $20,000 to the Lead Fire Protection District, as well as losing full time wildland fire protection personnel.
Currently there are two full time State Wildland Fire employees whose offices are based at the Lead Fire Hall.
The S.D. Division of Wildland Fire currently rents that space on a 10-year lease of $1,800 per month.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.