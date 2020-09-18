Lead schools, 15 homes evacuated after gas line break

LEAD — A broken gas line near the Golden Hills Inn prompted the evacuation of Lead-Deadwood Middle and High School, and at least 15 homes early Thursday afternoon.
Nathan Allen, assistant fire chief at the Lead Volunteer Fire Department, said the call about the broken gas line came in at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Fire crews said the incident occurred when crews from a drilling company accidentally struck a gas line on Glover’s Hill along Lead’s Upper Main Street, while drilling to install fiber optic lines. The company had a legal permit to conduct the drilling in that area.
Allen said the evacuations for all properties south of the line break were issued as a precaution, due to the strong gas odors in that direction. Fire crews also blocked off Glover’s Hill for several hours.
“It’s gonna be awhile,” Allen said about waiting for the line to be repaired. “It’s a spider web of gas lines in there.”
Allen explained that MDU had been called to the scene, and they were working to fix the break.
Dr. Dan Leikvold, superintendent of the Lead-Deadwood School District, said he received the call about the gas leak at about 12:45 p.m. He said the decision to evacuate the students was made “out of an over abundance of caution.” Leikvold said it took about 15 minutes for students, teachers and staff at Lead-Deadwood Middle and High School to completely evacuate the buildings and walk to the football field area above the high school, known as Mountain Top. Upon arriving at Mountain Top, students with cell phones began calling parents at about 1:15 p.m.
Leikvold said his staff worked diligently to ensure that all students were accounted for, and parents who arrived on the scene early signed release forms before they were allowed to leave with their children. At about 1:42 p.m. school officials issued a mass phone call and text message to parents, alerting them to the evacuation, and that students would be officially released at 2 p.m. Leikvold said the decision to dismiss students occurred after Lead Police Chief John Wainman reported that it would be three or four hours before the gas line would be fixed.
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School followed the call up with a notice that school in Deadwood would continue as normal, but buses would not run to the Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Club, or to the middle and high school. Instead, buses started at the middle and high school, picking students up there before traveling to the elementary school — which is the opposite of the normal route.
This is the second broken gas line in less than a week in Lead. Last Saturday morning, residents who live near the Sanford Underground Research Facility were evacuated from their homes after crews working on construction near the Ross Shaft hit a gas line.
The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the call.
