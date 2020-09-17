Lead schools, 15 homes evacuated after gas line break

LEAD — A broken gas line near the Golden Hills Inn prompted the evacuation of Lead-Deadwood Middle and High School, and at least 15 homes early Thursday afternoon.
Nathan Allen, assistant fire chief at the Lead Volunteer Fire Department, said the call about the broken gas line came in at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Allen said the cause was not immediately clear. The line is located near the back of the Golden Hills Inn, next to Upper Main Street.
Allen said the evacuations for all properties south of the line break were issued as a precaution, due to the high level of gas that was traveling in that direction. Fire crews also blocked off the last block of upper Main Street, near the hotel and the stoplight, for several hours.
“It’s gonna be awhile,” Allen said about waiting for the line to be repaired. “It’s a spider web of gas lines in there.”
Allen explained that MDU had been called to the scene, and they were working to fix the break.
Students, teachers and staff at Lead-Deadwood Middle and High School were taken to a track and field area above the high school, known as Mountain Top. Immediately upon arriving at Mountain Top, students with cell phones began calling parents at about 1:16 p.m. Staff worked diligently to ensure that all students were accounted for, and parents who arrived on the scene early signed release forms before they were allowed to leave with their children. At about 1:42 p.m. school officials issued a mass phone call and text message to parents, alerting them to the evacuation, and that students would be officially released at 2 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School followed the call up with a notice that school in Deadwood would continue as normal, but busses would not run to the Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Club, or to the middle and high school.
The Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Club had a sign on the door announcing its closure as a result of the break.
This is the second broken gas line in less than a week in Lead. Last Saturday morning, residents near the Sanford Underground Research Facility were evacuated from their homes after crews working on construction at the Sanford Lab hit a gas line.
