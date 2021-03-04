Lead saving sales tax overages

LEAD — City officials are saving increased sales tax receipts for a special project.
On Monday, city commissioners voted to transfer $90,000 in sales tax receipts from the general fund to a development reserve fund, which serves as a kind of savings for the city. The funds represent collected sales tax dollars in January that were more than what the city budgeted for. In January, the city of Lead collected $166,348 in sales taxes, but the city budgets for about $75,000.
“As we collect over our monthly budget of sales tax, the mayor has indicated that he would like to have that overage put into a development reserve,” said Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl.
“We’ve always planned to use the excess to do new projects,” Mayor Ron Everett said. “If we just let it go into the general fund, we kind of lose track of how much is in there. So, this way we will be able to be reminded every month that we put money in and how big the fund is.”
Everett added that the city has many future projects planned, including separating the storm sewer systems in the Washington and Mill streets areas of town. However, those projects are underground, and the city wants to do something more visible for the residents.
“Those aren’t very visible projects, but they are very important,” he said. “We do want to come up with a project that is very visible and fun, and right now that seems to be the skateboard park. We are moving forward with that and seeing how much it’s going to cost and how much we can get for grants to help cover that.”
Lead’s 2021 budget plans for at least $900,000 in sales taxes in 2021. The budgeted amount is more than it has been in recent years, and is based on two consecutive years of sales tax receipts that exceeded $1 million.
