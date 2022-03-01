Lead sales taxes skyrocketing

LEAD — At $1.8 million in sales tax receipts, the city of Lead showed more business activity in 2021 than it has in the last five years, according to the state Department of Revenue year-end reports.
The calendar year totals for 2021 are $277,497 more, or 18% higher than 2020 tax receipts, when the city saw record high sales tax at $1,487,934. In 2019 city officials celebrated smashing the $1 million mark at $1,148,477.
Prior to that, the city of Lead sales tax receipts held steady at the $800,000 mark, with $864,436 in 2018 and $804,160 in 2017.
The 2021 sales tax receipts have been growing exponentially, and are 119% higher than they were five years ago.
For the second straight year retail trade has led the sales tax collections in Lead, with $882,860 in tax receipts, a number that was just slightly higher than $862,746 in 2020.
Services in Lead, including everything from lodging to engineering and technical assistance, skyrocketed in 2021 with 823% more taxes collected than in 2020. In 2020, the city of Lead collected $33,218 for services, and in 2021 the Department of Revenue reports $306,650 in tax receipts. Leading those increases included lodging services, which generated $66,561 in 2020 taxes, but jumped to $107,516 in 2021, with a 61% increase; and engineering services, which only generated $2,118 in taxes in 2020, but in 2021 jumped to $50,962 in sales taxes.
In fact, a classification that includes all engineering, accounting, research, management and related services had substantial increases, with $28,918 reported in 2020, compared to $77,240 reported in 2021, a 167% increase.
Finance, insurance and real estate transactions in Lead were up by about 82% from 2020, as the $23,654 in sales tax reported in 2020 jumped to $43,023 in 2021. Leading that increase was a 73% hike in real estate sales tax from $19,095 in 2020 to $33,132 in 2021.
Construction sales tax receipts also rose in Lead in 2021. In 2020 tax receipts from construction were at $99,558, but in 2021 those numbers rose to $167,523 — a 68% change. Leading those increases were special trade contractors who brought in $22,252 in sales taxes in 2020, compared to 2021 tax receipts of $125,661, a more than 464% increase. According to S.D. Department of Revenue tax classifications, special trade contracts can include about 53 different jobs, but some include core and diamond drilling for building construction, fence construction, gas leakage detection, glazing concrete surfaces, fire escape construction and more.
“Lead is definitely growing and it is growing in a broad sense that not one particular industry or area is driving that,” said Mayor Ron Everett. “I think there are three areas, we have tourism growing fantastically, the lab that is growing fantastically, and we have private industry that has come to the area. New business is helping us out everywhere.”
Everett reported that sales tax numbers for 2022 are already more than $90,000 over the city’s budget for anticipated revenue in January.
