Melanie Sieveke shows the full freezer of items the Shepherd’s Food Pantry has to give out. The food pantry is stocked with donations of food and monetary contributions from individuals and organizations. The Deadwood VFW is a major contributor. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick
LEAD — When people are hungry, they should be fed. No questions asked.
That’s the motto of the Shepherd’s Food Pantry in Lead, a second pantry that works along with the Lord’s Cupboard to feed the community. Organized by Pastor Will Anderson and staff at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and operated by church volunteers Pam Jackson and Melanie Sieveke, the pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at 825 W. Main St., around the back of the church building
Anderson said the idea to open the food pantry came when people started to come to him and ask for food. The Lord’s Cupboard has limited hours, he said, so he hopes to be able to help fill a need when it is not open. Anderson stressed that the Shepherd’s Food Pantry does not compete with the Lord’s Cupboard pantry, but it is there to help fill the hunger needs that exist in the community.
“We had some people come in and say ‘we need some food.’ When people came in and said that, the Bible says you basically have to feed people and take care of people.”
The pantry started pretty small, he said. But in October, Anderson said Shepherd of the Hills food pantry served 94 people.
“It has grown substantially,” Anderson said. “We don’t care what’s going on in life. If they’re hungry, we want to make sure they’re fed.”
The shelves are stocked with canned food, crackers, soups, dried beans, juice boxes, peanut butter and jelly, freezer items such as TV dinners, potpies, hamburger and more. Anderson said patrons are asked to give their first name when they come in, but the assistance is not income-based and anyone is welcome to come in for help. Each person who comes into the food pantry is given two bags of groceries.
For more information about the Shepherd of the Hills Food Pantry, call (60) 722-1206.
