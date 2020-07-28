Lead’s Houston Street project completed

LEAD — A project to completely rebuild the surface of Houston and surrounding streets, as well as replace water, sewer and storm infrastructure has been officially completed, after weather caused significant delays.
On July 20 the Lead City Commission approved its final payment of $334,911 for the project that started last July, with the intention of being completed in October 2019. However, an unusually wet fall caused many delays on the project and crews were not able to re-start it until May 2020.
The project was one that the city had planned for many years for replacing water, sewer and storm infrastructure. But it became much larger in scope when the Sanford Lab expressed its desire to use Houston Street and the surrounding area as a secondary access to the laboratory facilities. The total scope of the project included Houston Street, Pavilion Street, and the upper part of Mill Street.
Additionally, since those streets connect Lead with the high school and middle school on the west side of town, the S.D. Department of Transportation offered a grant to offset the costs.
Of the total $1.2 million project cost, Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl reported that just $239,268 came from city coffers. Other funds included a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for $519,500, a $400,000 DOT grant, and a $49,237 contribution from the lab for infrastructure extension to an area lab officials will use in the future.
