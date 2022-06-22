LEAD — The complete renovation of Lead’s Hampton Inn is very nearly complete, and the hotel has been filled with customers since opening June 2.
“We’re very excited,” said owner Raj Patel, of Krishna Management, which purchased the former Golden Hills Inn and began renovating the property in 2019. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Patel said while there is still some work to be done on some rooms, about 70 of the planned 95 rooms are ready for customers. Work also continues on the parking lot, that will include both covered and non-covered parking for customers. The former restaurant and bar was converted into the covered parking space.
Patel described the property as a simple Hampton Inn, with a fitness center, complementary breakfast, and meeting space. The facility includes a conference room for up to 100 people, and a smaller board room that can accommodate 50 people.
The company hired Rangel Construction, of Rapid City, to do much of the work on the building that had been badly damaged with hail before Krishna Management purchased it at auction. Additionally, Patel said about 85% of the construction was completed by local subcontractors from Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood and Rapid City.
