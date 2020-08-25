Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee celebration to mark Labor Day weekend with mining heritage celebration

Note: there is a schedule for Gold Camp Jubilee at the bottom of this story.
LEAD — “Badges? We aint got no badges. We don’t need no badges. I don’t have to show you any stinking badges!”
That’s the famous line from the 1948 Humphrey Bogart movie, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” directed by John Huston. In the show, two unemployed drifters strike gold in Mexico, and go through the rigors of mining to collect their riches.
The movie will be shown on a big screen at 8 p.m., Sept. 6, outside in the Manuel Brothers Park. It will be one of the many activities that will celebrate Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee days, Sept. 5-7.
Traditionally held over the Fourth of July weekend, this year’s Gold Camp Jubilee Days was postponed due to concerns about the crowds it would draw to Lead during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sierra Ward said the three-day, Labor Day weekend event will be a celebration of Lead’s mining heritage.
“I just really wanted to not only make this event about heritage, but also a celebration of Lead,” Ward said. “We’ve been through a rough year and so part of this is just a time to come together.”
Ward said because of the timing for this event, she hopes to attract locals and visitors from the regional area, and promote Lead as a local tourism destination.
Interstate tourism will have slowed down a little bit because people are going back to school,” she said. “I do really want to capitalize on our local and regional community. I feel like Lead is an awesome opportunity for people to make a little weekend trip, or a little day trip that is fun from Rapid City. Sometimes we don’t think of exploring our area when we live here. So this is something I just would really like to see local tourism, and the people who live in Lead out to do things they might not have done. There are a lot of people in town who have never been to the Visitors Center because they live here.”
Ward said each piece of the celebration will be intertwined to appeal to all parts of Lead. The S.D. State Historical Society traveling mining exhibit will be an interesting and educational supplement to information presented at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center and the Black Hills Mining Museum, and upon viewing it visitors will be invited to take a walk up Lead’s Main Street for a tour at the mining museum. But before participants take their walk up Main Street, they will be encouraged to pick up a Yahtzee playing card, and to stop at local shops along their way to roll and fill out their playing card for prizes. The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce will provide inflatable children’s games, and wristbands will be sold to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. Participants are also invited to enjoy live music when they stop by the beer garden, where the Handley Recreation Center will be raising money with beer sales.
In the afternoon, local historian David Vardiman will discuss Homestake history at the visitor’s center.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been able to go to a David Vardiman history talk, but he is a phenomenal speaker and he really knows so much about that history,” Ward said. “He’s funny. He’s engaging and I love his talks. I really want to feature that because I don’t want to lose those great stories that he has.”
Following Vardiman’s talk, the Handley Center will host a cornhole tournament in the park. At about the same time, Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture, contractors hired to build infrastructure for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility at Sanford Lab, will host a free community dinner of roast beef sandwiches, salads and chips — all catered by Lead’s Lynn’s Dakotamart.
“I approached Kiewit about celebrating this and I feel like it is a great opportunity for them to kind of connect with the town,” Ward said. “They were really excited to participate and thought that it was a great idea. I think it will be really fun. My goal is to get people together and enjoy some food. It’s outside, so hopefully we can all feel comfortable and celebrate our town.”
The annual parade, Ward said, will be held on Monday morning. She’s hoping for a true representation of Lead’s many business and organization offerings, through participation that could be reminiscent of the town’s glory days of Homestake Labor Day parades. The parade will run from the line-up, staging area at Lead-Deadwood High School, down Main Street to the visitor’s center.
“Homestake used to have an amazing Labor Day parade that rivaled the Rose Bowl, with floats people really worked very hard on,” she said. “I would really like for this parade to feature the trades, the industry and the businesses we have in Lead.”
Weather permitting, the entire Gold Camp Jubilee celebration is slated to end with a bang, with the ever-popular fireworks show. However, Lead fire officials have warned that the weather could be too dry or windy for safe fireworks, and they may have to be postponed once again. Regardless, Ward said the Lead Chamber will host its annual VIP Fireworks Party, which will feature live music, drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres on the observation deck of the open cut at the visitor’s center.
“Last year we didn’t end up getting fireworks either because on the Fourth of July we had that huge storm,” she said. “But people had a lot of fun at our fireworks VIP party.”
The Schedule for this event are as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 5
9 a.m. — Traveling Exhibit: Life Underground, Hard Rock Mining in the Black Hills – In conjunction with the SD State Historical Society, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Black Hills Mining Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guided Tours of the Simulated Underground Mining Exhibit, ticketed
1 p.m. — Singers & Songwriters Concert, Homestake Opera House, Ticketed
2 p.m.-8 p.m. — Grand Opening Party, Jailhouse Taps
3 p.m. — Music: Chris Huisenga & TJ Ellis, Stampmill / Jailhouse Taps
5-7 p.m. MUSIC: TBD, Miners & Merchants Trading Post
Sunday, Sept. 6
8 a.m. — Gold Tournament, Lead Country Club. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., ticketed event.
9 a.m. — Traveling Exhibit: Life Underground, Hard Rock Mining in the Black Hills
In conjunction with the SD State Historical Society, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Black Hills Mining Museum Open, Guided Tours of the Simulated Underground Mining from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., ticketed
10 a.m. — Book Signing: Douglas Hoff, author of “Honoring Anna,” Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
12 p.m. — Lead Chamber Information Booth Get info on events, see what’s happening or ask questions about Lead in front of Visitor Center
12 p.m. @ Manuel Brothers Park
-Music, vendors, food, kids stuff
-Beer Garden: Handley Recreation Center fundraiser
-Inflatable Bonanza in Manuel Brothers provided by LACC – Ticketed: wristbands raise money for B&G Club
2 p.m. — Mining & Homestake History Talk with David Vardiman, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, limited seating
3 p.m. — Music: Tie Dye Volcano provided by Taco Johns of Deadwood, Manuel Brothers Park
6 p.m. — Kiewit free Community Dinner, Manuel Brothers Park
8 p.m. — Movie night in the park: “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” -free! Provided for free by Black Hills Title, Jerry & MartyAnn Apa, Whitetail Creek Resort and Exit Realty, and our Annual Sponsors – Bring lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray and sweaters! PreShow: “The South Dakota Homestake Saga”
Monday, Sept. 7
9 a.m. — Traveling Exhibit: Life Underground, Hard Rock Mining in the Black Hills In conjunction with the SD State Historical Society, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
10 a.m. — Labor Day Parade, Line-up behind Lead-Deadwood High School starting at 9 a.m.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Interpretative Tours hosted by Black Hills Mining Museum, Gold Run Park (west side of town, past the conveyor belt project)
Post Parade @ Manuel Brothers Park
-Music, vendors, food, kids stuff
-Beer Garden: Handley Recreation Center fundraiser
-Inflatable bonanza in Manuel Brothers Park provided by Lead Area Chamber of Commerce – Ticketed: wristbands raise money for Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club
12 p.m. — Lead Chamber Information Booth Get info on events, see what’s happening or ask questions about Lead! In front of Visitor Center
12 p.m. — Dwarf Star Bar, Aspire Boutique, open until dusk
12-4 p.m. — Yahtzee Run: Sponsored by Chamber and Membership @ Chamber Information Booth outside Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
2 p.m. — Mining & Homestake History Talk with David Vardiman, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, free but limited seating
3-6 p.m. — Music: Sad & Lonesome Boys, provided by Agnico Eagle, Manuel Brothers Park
5-7 p.m. — Music: High Rise, Aspire Boutique
6 p.m. — VIP Fireworks Viewing Party on the Patio, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, featuring musical entertainment by Jami Lynn.
Dusk FIREWORKS over the Open Cut – Pending fire and weather considerations – see Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates
