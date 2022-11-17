LEAD — Just before voters in South Dakota narrowly defeated a measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana, Todd Smith, CEO of From the Hills dispensary in Lead started stocking his shelves with THC products.
The products are not wasted with the defeat of Initiated Measure 27. Smith said his dispensary and cultivation center, both located in Lead, are both set up to successfully serve customers who hold a state medical card to obtain medicinal marijuana.
“We set ourselves up to be stable,” Smith said Nov. 8, as voters flocked to the polls to cast their ballots for or against IM27. “We’ll be fine throughout the course of the next year.”
THC, an acronym for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active chemical in marijuana which produces a “high” effect in the body. In 2020, voters approved THC products for medicinal use, but customers are required to have a South Dakota-issued medical card from a doctor to obtain the products.
When From the Hills dispensary opened in Lead in April, it was the first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. However, they did not have THC products right away, but pledged to stock the shelves with it later in the year. The store has offered hemp-based CBD products, which are often used for pain relief, sleep and anxiety, pet medications, and more.
Current THC offerings include strains of marijuana flower, with pre-rolled joints coming soon. In December he said he would begin offering vape pens and various types of concentrated THC. He also plans to have gummies, caramels, and tinctures for nighttime and daytime use.
The dispensary business is highly regulated and structured, Smith said. Before customers can even get in the door they have to show their state medical card, and it is verified by trained personnel. Once that process is completed, the customers are allowed into the store’s retail space, where they are allowed to choose anything on the shelf up to 3 ounces, every 14 days.
In addition to his location in Lead, which is right below the Lotus Up Espresso & Deli, Smith plans to open two stores in Deadwood, one in Sturgis, and he hopes to be allowed to open a store in Spearfish. In the Southern Hills, Smith is planning stores in Hermosa and Keystone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.