LEAD — Lead’s Fourth of July celebration will be moving back to the lawn of Manual Brothers park.

After several years of having vendors in the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center parking lot, with entertainment playing under the picnic shelter at the park, this year’s even organizers from the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Lead have opted to move the celebration back to the green lawn of the park. The decision was further solidified on Monday, when the city purchased a new tent that will be used for entertainment and activities in the park during the celebration. The purchase is not to exceed $25,000.

