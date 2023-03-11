LEAD — Lead’s Fourth of July celebration will be moving back to the lawn of Manual Brothers park.
After several years of having vendors in the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center parking lot, with entertainment playing under the picnic shelter at the park, this year’s even organizers from the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Lead have opted to move the celebration back to the green lawn of the park. The decision was further solidified on Monday, when the city purchased a new tent that will be used for entertainment and activities in the park during the celebration. The purchase is not to exceed $25,000.
Public Works Director Jason Bauernfiend said the tent broke about five or six years ago and was never replaced, due to some concerns about hosting the Fourth of July event in the park. However, Bauernfiend said he believes concerns about damage to the sprinkler system in the park and other issues can be addressed, in order to move the celebration back down to the lawn. Commissioner Kayla Klein also pointed out that a recent plan from Tallgrass Engineering for park improvements, includes a sidewalk to be built all the way around the park. Vendors could drive UTVs or other small vehicles to set up in the park without causing damage to the lawn.
“I would be an advocate for putting in the sidewalk this year so we can avoid damage to the park,” Klein said.
In a related matter, Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Associate Director Sarah Canida announced that planning has already started for Lead’s Fourth of July celebration. Volunteers are needed, and all ideas are being considered. The next meeting will be held at 9 a.m., April 6 at the Rustic Nook Bakery.
“We welcome anyone to join that conversation who is passionate about getting the Fourth of July back to its former glory,” she said.
