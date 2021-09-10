Lead residents ask for crosswalk across Highway 14A

LEAD — The city of Lead will ask the Rapid City Department of Transportation to conduct another traffic study and reconsider its decision to not place a crosswalk at CC Curran Street, crossing Highway 14A.
On Tuesday Katrina Hutchison, owner of Explore Fitness and Adventures approached the city commission to ask for the crosswalk. Hutchison, who runs a dance studio at her business that is located near the middle and high school, along Highway 14A, said about 30 elementary and middle school dance students have to cross the highway in that location to get to her studio, and cars almost never stop or slow down. Additionally, a blind curve in the road makes it difficult to see whether there are cars coming. Hutchison also read a letter from Kayla Young, a concerned parent whose children frequently have to cross the highway in that location. Explore Fitness and other residences are along the west side of the highway. The middle and high schools are on the east side of the highway.
“There seem to be a lot of kiddos there that I care about, and I wanted to ask if there is something we can do,” Hutchison said.
The closest crossing is at Glendale Drive and is about a quarter mile to the north.
Unfortunately, city officials said since the road is a federal highway under state control, the state has to decide whether to install a crosswalk in that location. Placing a crosswalk isn’t just a matter of painting lines on the pavement, but it also involves curb and gutter work and providing a handicap access at the point of the crosswalk. Mayor Ron Everett said the state conducted a pedestrian count at that location last May, when they counted 40 people who crossed back and forth on a single day — not enough to install the crosswalk.
“Right now it’s not in the plan,” Everett said about reports from the state. “That’s not to say that we can’t force the issue a little bit and come up with some other creative ideas.”
Former city administrator Mike Stahl, who received the state’s result of the pedestrian study in May said part of the problem is that drivers don’t slow down to the posted 25 miles per hour. “The approach coming from the south kind of catches you by surprise,” he said. “Traffic is not doing 25. We wish they were, but they’re not and you can’t win that battle. We could approach it by saying when school is in session, traffic should be reduced to 20 or 15, with school crossing signs.”
But Stahl said the Rapid City Department of Transportation office is very receptive to input from the cities, and could probably be persuaded to further examine the issue, especially now that there is a business in the area which drives foot traffic across the highway. Additionally, he said since last May there have been more trucks coming into Lead on that road for the construction at the Sanford Lab, which could factor into a different crosswalk decision. More homes and development in Lead could also influence change.
The commission agreed to push the issue further with the DOT, and ask the department to do another study.
“I do think we need to push this a little more not only for school, but if we’re wanting to increase traffic to the Mickelson Trail that is the one place you see a lot of bikes crossing,” she said. “If it is controlled by the state and we can’t do something about it right now, we should at leaset do what we can with the speed limit.”
Dustin Heupel, president of the Northern Hills Recreation Association, suggested that the city consider a stop light at the top of Baltimore Street. “We’ve talked for years about some kind of sidewalk that connects to the Mickelson along Mountainview,” he said. “If there could be a sidewalk and a light at the top of Baltimore, the DOT might be more receptive to doing something there as opposed to down at the corner.”
Everett said the commission will discuss the issue with DOT officials and report back any solutions or ideas for managing traffic in that area.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.