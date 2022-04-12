Lead resident asks for 15 options, says dust will be problem ‘for years to come’

LEAD — Members of the Lead community want to know the 15-points Fermilab is considering for dust mitigation, one resident told the city commission April 4.
Carl Arend, who lives near the Open Cut on Park Avenue, and who has been one of the main critics of Fermilab’s dust mitigation efforts since rock dumping operation began last summer, asked the Lead City Commission to provide clarity about the options Fermilab is considering.
“I know it’s shut down and partly because I put a lot of pictures out there,” Arend, who has been posting pictures of the dust on social media to encourage other residents to get involved, said. “We have dealt with this for 10 months, from the first day they dropped in the cut. They can’t fix it in a week. I would like to ask the city to let us know what is going on. They had 15 steps and none of those were ever put on paper to us. Can we get some clarity from the mine so we know where we are at?”
Mayor Ron Everett explained that the city has been working with the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, the managing entity of the Sanford Lab, and Fermilab since before the rock dumping operation started.
“As the dust issue started to surface and we saw what was coming out of the park and the steps being taken weren’t working, we shut them down once before,” Everett said, referring to his call for Fermilab to shut down operations last December. “Then we gave them the opportunity to go back to the drawing board. They have a plan for 15 different options. However, the options are being worked on and some are a month or six months out. These are options they want to try and fix the problem. We have to give them the opportunity to try. The last time we shut them down they came back to us with some options. The winter, for me, was the best time to test these options because no one uses the park. I know it was unappealing to see the park and everybody is concerned. But we didn’t want to deal with this as the park starts to get busy. We went back to them and told them to shut down again. I would say we will have to let them start back up and test those options. The city and the lab are focused on making sure the dust stays in the Open Cut and does not come out. We are on top of it, and we do have to let the system work.”
Everett added that those who are working on dust mitigation are challenged by the loose rock at the bottom of the Open Cut, which the wind picks up and broadcasts across town. It’s hard to get down to the bottom of the Open Cut to fix the issue due to safety concerns. Another “elephant trunk” that extends the chute farther down into the Open Cut has been ordered, and officials hope that will help with the problem.
“Once that is in place that will push the dust closer to the pile, and hopefully the water system they have in place will help,” Everett continued. Those are all things that we’re dealing with. There is a dust monitor right in the middle of the park. That is there to get data. They want to know what particles are coming out so they can design a system to keep them in.”
But Arend, a retired pipefitter who has worked at mines in the past and has dealt with dust issues, criticized engineers of the project for not anticipating the dust problem.
“From the very beginning of this project the first load of rock that came out was dry,” he said. “They never thought about wind. Everything they put in there still stirs up what is in there, then they went to the water and the tackifier. It’s going to be a problem for this city for years to come.”
“No doubt there is going to be dust, but I do hope that it is mitigated to a point where it’s tolerable,” Everett said. “They are willing to work with us. If you call them up they’ll have a good conversation with you.”
