Lead releases snow removal plan

LEAD — During a major snow event, Lead street crews have a specific protocol to follow for snow removal.
Recently, Lead City Administrator John Wainman made the city’s plan for snow removal public, in an effort to educate residents about city priorities and expectations when there is a large amount of snowfall.
“This is just an informational thing, so the public has a better understanding of what they do and why it may take longer to get to (some side streets),” Wainman said.
During a major snow event, the plan calls for crews to keep one lane of travel open on all streets, with special attention given to Lead’s main arteries, such as Main, Mill, Grand and Summit streets. Additionally the plan calls for crews to plow to specific emergency response locations, such as to the fire department, areas for the ambulance, police, and wherever utility companies need to go.
The plan calls for city crews to begin snow removal by widening travel lanes on the city’s main artery streets — Main, Mill, Grand and Summit streets. After those streets are passable for traffic, crews may move on to secondary streets, widening lanes of travel. Removing large piles of snow immediately after snow fall will only happen on those major arterial roadways through town.
On the second day after a snow event, the plan calls for crews to begin doing curbside to curbside snow removal on major streets, and to continue moving large piles of snow. Crews also focus on snow removal for city parking lots.
In addition to outlining city priorities during a snow event, the public notice also reminds residents about city rules and laws related to snow removal. It reminds residents that everyone has problems with city crews pushing snow up to a driveway or mailbox, and asks them not to call the city to remove the snow until at least the second day after a snow event, unless an emergency occurs.
“Crews will work to open driveways as soon as possible after all streets are open and widened,” the plan states.
Once crews have opened travel lanes on the streets, the plan reminds residents that according to city ordinance, residents can be fined $500 for throwing snow into a plowed area.
Travel advisories and orders within the city of Lead are not to be taken lightly either, the notice states. When a no travel advisory is issued, it means that conditions are hazardous for driving and residents should stay off the roads. But when a no travel order is issued, Wainman said travelers can be fined for driving on the roads.
“Traffic hinders city crews from effective snow removal efforts,” the plan states. “Plan for storms by having the needed provisions in the home ahead of the event. Do not wait until conditions are hazardous to go to the store to stock up.”
