Lead raises sales tax savings cap to $1M

LEAD — The city has raised the cap on its savings fund.
In 2021, the city of Lead established its Development Reserve Fund as a place to put sales tax receipts that were over and beyond what the city had budgeted. Commissioners said the fund could be used for special projects or purchases, or to pay for “rainy day” expenses. But the primary reason for the account, Mayor Ron Everett said, was to track the revenue overages resulting from booming sales tax in Lead.
When they established the account by resolution, commissioners capped the amount at $634,000. But when the city tried to deposit $150,000 in excess revenue from May, June and July tax receipts into the fund, they found that amount would bring the account over the established cap.
But on Tuesday the commission increased the cap to $1 million, which they said should allow the city to save funds for special projects. Currently there is more than $719,000 in excess sales tax in the Development Reserve Fund.
“This will allow us to move the money in there and more the money out when we need it,” said Mayor Ron Everett. “We don’t intend to keep it there very long, but the money may be coming in faster than it’s going out.”
The city of Lead’s 2021 budget called for $900,000 in sales tax revenue. The city receives sales taxes quarterly, so all taxes above and beyond $225,000 per quarter are put into the city’s development reserve fund. This year the city was able to put money into the fund every quarter. For its 2022 budget, the city increased its anticipated sales tax receipts to $1 million.
