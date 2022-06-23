LEAD — Members of Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission want the city to hire an officer who would primarily promote cultural heritage programming, and encourage homeowners to discover ways to fix up properties within the city’s historic district so they conform with state preservation guidelines.
Terry Smith, a member of Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission, asked commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday, to create the full-time position at the rate of $52,000 per year. According to a job description that Smith presented, the newly created Historic Preservation Officer would be responsible for education and outreach, as well as marketing materials that focused on Lead’s traditions, ethnicity, and cultural history. The officer would also coordinate heritage events for the city, including those regarding Lead’s social traditions, diverse culture, arts, folklore, historical figures, and Lead’s architecture in order to promote what Smith called heritage tourism. Lastly, the historic preservation officer would help Lead’s homeowners learn how to fix up homes in the city’s historic preservation district, so the properties would be considered as conforming historical structures, something Smith said can raise the value of homes by 20-35%.
In order to be considered a conforming structure, houses must be built between 1876 and 1942, and fit a certain type of architectural heritage such as a Victorian style, bungalow, or cottage. Conforming houses must maintain historical architectural characteristics on the exterior. Smith mentioned a 2019 amendment to Lead’s historic district document, initially drafted in 1974, which notes the city’s historic district boundaries are “vague and inconsistent.” The document identifies 867 potential historic structures, for which only half were considered to be conforming to the historic district.
There are many more than that here in town, Smith said, and part of the new historic preservation officer’s job would be to identify those properties and work with homeowners to restore them back to their original architectural characteristics.
“There is a need for an ombudsman to work with the state historic preservation team to correctly reinstate nonconforming structures as conforming structures,” Smith said. “A change to conforming actually gives the homeowner a future greater economic value for their house. Greater home values also translate to the city as increasing its tax base and tax revenue.”
Smith used a house on Washington Street as an example of one that is not listed in the original 1974 document as conforming to the city’s historical district. “It’s not identified as a historical home,” he said. “But when you look at it, it definitely fits the type of cottage you would see built before the 1900s. Then you look at the houses surrounding it, and I can see Victorian homes and bungalows like what they built in the 20s and 30s. There’s a mixture of different homes there. If you walk down the streets of Lead, Lower Addy is a good example, a lot of homes are not identified as conforming. Yet when you look at the age of the structures when they were built, they certainly fit the classifications of being a conforming structure because they have a certain architectural style. We need to understand why these homes were omitted from the original document.
“From a real estate perspective, having a better idea of the architectural structure of the homes and the age of the homes cold actually help increase the value of the sale,” he continued. “Some of the homes are not clearly identified as far as age, but when you start doing the historical research you can see homes that might have been built in 1915, as identified in city records, but were actually built in 1890. So I think we can get a better handle on the age of the homes and the history of the homes.”
Improving the city’s historic districts and promoting education and outreach, as well as creating new events that celebrate Lead’s heritage can also increase heritage tourism, which would be an economic benefit to the overall city, Smith said. Smith cited recent studies from the Colorado Historical Foundation, stating that heritage tourists typically stay longer and spend more money than recreational tourists. He said the average heritage tourist spends about $447, and spends 5.8 nights in a community, compared to recreation tourists that spend an average of $330 and stay about 5.2 nights. According to the Idaho State Historical Society, Smith said, heritage tourism is set to boom in a post-COVID world, when people place more value on uniquely historic destinations. “They don’t visit some place that looks and feels like it could be any place,” he said. “We believe that a more focused attention to heritage tourism will actually bring greater benefit.”
Mayor Ron Everett and city commissioners expressed interest in Smith’s proposal. However, since it involves creating a new city position, Everett suggested that city officials discuss it further during budget deliberations, which typically occur in late August. Commissioners also expressed concern about instituting requirements for property owners, since the city does not have grant funds to assist with the increased cost of restoring properties to historic preservation standards.
“We don’t have funds like Deadwood to dedicate to projects,” said Commissioner Kayla Klein. “I would caution and be careful with requirements that we’re putting on folks. I look forward to the discussion during budget season.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.