Lead property sale to Prairie Hills Transit falls flat

City officials say property at 42 Voigt Dr. will be auctioned March 6, with a starting bid of $40,000. The land includes a garage and an empty lot that is not buildable. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — A previous decision to sell city property to Prairie Hills Transit was reversed when commissioners discovered that the S.D. Department of Transportation was not on board.

During the Feb. 6 city commission meeting, Barb Cline, director of Prairie Hills Transit, approached commissioners about the property at 42 Voigt Dr. The city had previously announced the property, a garage and lot that is not buildable, would be auctioned to the highest bidder Feb. 21, with bids to start at $40,000. However, Cline asked the city to change course and sell the property to Prairie Hills Transit directly, and offered to write a check that night for the $40,000. Cline reported that the S.D. Department of Transportation had given her permission to make an offer on the property, which would be used as garage space for Prairie Hills Transit vehicles that serve the Lead area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.