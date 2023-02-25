Lead property sale to Prairie Hills Transit falls flat

LEAD — A previous decision to sell city property to Prairie Hills Transit was reversed when commissioners discovered that the S.D. Department of Transportation was not on board.
During the Feb. 6 city commission meeting, Barb Cline, director of Prairie Hills Transit, approached commissioners about the property at 42 Voigt Dr. The city had previously announced the property, a garage and lot that is not buildable, would be auctioned to the highest bidder Feb. 21, with bids to start at $40,000. However, Cline asked the city to change course and sell the property to Prairie Hills Transit directly, and offered to write a check that night for the $40,000. Cline reported that the S.D. Department of Transportation had given her permission to make an offer on the property, which would be used as garage space for Prairie Hills Transit vehicles that serve the Lead area.
During that meeting, Commissioner Colin Greenfield questioned whether it would be legal to sell the property outright, after an auction had already been announced. City Attorney Tim Johns advised the city that it could change course if the property was sold directly to another government entity. The city motion called for the property deed to be transferred directly to the S.D. Department of Transportation.
But upon further investigation, city officials discovered that the DOT did not want the property, and did not give Cline authorization to purchase it on their behalf.
“The DOT said absolutely not, we’re not part of that,” said Mayor Ron Everett. “So we couldn’t go through with that motion.”
“We were given verbal information from Prairie Hills Transit that DOT was on board,” said Greenfield. “Once we went through the process, the DOT said we’re not part of that. They (Prairie Hills Transit) are under DOT in a certain way, but they are nonprofit, and so they’re not considered part of the DOT.”
Cline declined to comment about the matter.
DOT Communications Specialist Bret Mattice said officials with the state agency also have no comment.
As a result of the change, Everett announced on Tuesday that the property auction would be rescheduled for 2 p.m., March 6. He also told the room full of citizens that there would be nothing else said about the matter.
After the meeting, Everett acknowledged that more explanation may have been good for the citizens. However, he said he was trying to move the issue along.
“I had the understanding that there was going to be a very heated argument, and I was trying to move on,” Everett said after the meeting.
But Pam Millard, who had formally criticized city officials for their decision to outright sell the property and not follow through with the scheduled auction, insisted on speaking during the meeting.
“I just want to understand why something like this is put out there in such a haphazard way,” she said. She also asked the city to provide written documents describing the property and any restrictions that would come with it, so there would be no questions about the process moving forward.
“This has been done very poorly,” she said. “I was ready to come here for the auction. There are rules about this stuff. I don’t know them, because that’s not my job. The way this has been handled has cost a lot of people a lot of heartache.”
Commissioner Steve Stewart, who made the original motion to sell the land to Prairie Hills Transit, apologized to the citizens.
“I created a lot of anxiety and discontent with residents and for that I am truly sorry,” he said. “I’m the one who started this whole thing. I didn’t do my due diligence, plain and simple. I didn’t realize how many people were interested in the property. I didn’t talk to Dennis Schumacher. If I have questions about property, I usually research this stuff.”
City Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher promised that before the auction the city would publish all available information about the property, including its allowable uses. The property, commissioners said, is not buildable because it is unstable.
“All you get is a garage and a lot,” Greenfield said. “There was a slide because of the Grizzly Gulch fire and because of the rain and the lack of vegetation it’s unstable. Dennis has all the particulars right on the deed.”
