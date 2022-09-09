LEAD — A new ordinance that prohibits parking trailers simply cleans up language in the city’s existing ordinance, Lead City Administrator John Wainman said Tuesday.
Ordinance 79.07 addresses trailers that are not connected to a vehicle, and prohibits them from being parked in the public right of way or on city lots for longer than 24 hours. Wainman and Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said the ordinance cleans up language, and specifically addresses unattached trailers. The former ordinance did not make a distinction between attached and unattached trailers.
The ordinance does allow for the police chief to issue variances in special circumstances, such as if a resident is working on their boat for several days, or contractors who rely on their trailers for business.
“There are outs to this,” Wainman said. “It’s not no trailers ever, at any time. It just cleans up the ordinance that lumped trailers and RVs. Most often we’ll give a variance for a construction trailer because we want to see that progress and improvement. This doesn’t change anything from how it has been enforced for the last 20 years. It just cleans up the wording. There are people in town who want to see it specifically in writing.”
Williams added that once trailers are unattached they can become storage, and theft becomes a risk. Additionally, he said unattached trailers are not readily removable if necessary.
“We’ll get a lot of people pulling their side by side and their boat, and they park those trailers in front of their residence and use it for storage,” Williams said. “This eliminates lots from being covered.”
City commissioners unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance, and will take public comment during their next city commission meeting, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
