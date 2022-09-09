bhp
Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — A new ordinance that prohibits parking trailers simply cleans up language in the city’s existing ordinance, Lead City Administrator John Wainman said Tuesday.

Ordinance 79.07 addresses trailers that are not connected to a vehicle, and prohibits them from being parked in the public right of way or on city lots for longer than 24 hours. Wainman and Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said the ordinance cleans up language, and specifically addresses unattached trailers. The former ordinance did not make a distinction between attached and unattached trailers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.