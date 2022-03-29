LEAD — Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission recognized three homeowners for their work to preserve and beautify contributing historical homes.
Chairman Sherri Meidinger said on Wednesday that the commission started the recognition last year as a way to reward Lead property owners for putting the extra work in to preserving the historic homes.
“We wanted to show our appreciation to people who had bought various properties and had improved them or brought back their original character or architectural features,” said Sherri Meidinger, chairman of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission. “We wanted to recognize those homeowners who had taken a chance on those historic properties.”
This year’s winners were Robin and Derek Lucero; Karen and Tom Carr; and Joan Irwin.
The Luceros won for their work to restore the Homestake Boarding House at 214 Arlington St. Robin said the house is unique because of its two front doors and two sets of stairs, from what once was two separate houses. Since purchasing the home in 2016, the couple has done extensive work on the plumbing and other aspects to preserve the historical house. Robin said she is thankful to live in an area where people are so passionate about their history, and she’s happy to be part of preserving it.
“I think that Lead-Deadwood is special in that we have people who are passionate about the history of the community,” she said. “For them to go around and look at historic houses is a really cool thing. There’s a lot of history here. Owning a house is a lot of work and owning a historic house and trying to keep it historic also adds a little extra to it.”
The Carrs own the Treweek House at 110 Galena St., which was built in 1903 in Slavonian Alley. Karen said when the couple purchased the house in 2002 it had a tree growing through it. But by the time Tom finished restoring the house he had installed new plumbing, took off two additions, completely rewired the building and installed a heating system, installed new windows, fixed the building foundation, and built a new garage.
“The awards are beautiful,” Karen said. “Tom and I are very pleased to receive this award. We love living in our home, it’s very comfortable. It’s wonderful to be recognized.”
Karen said she feels fortunate to have some history of the house that was built by John Treweek. Shortly after he built the house, Karen said Treweek died from typhoid fever. Then his son, who was a safety inspector for Homestake, moved into the house. He lived there until 1971.
“They were among the longest living residents on Galena Street,” she said.
Though newspaper headlines in the 1930s report a fire completely destroyed the house, Karen said she does not believe it was a total loss because some of the burn area remains in the attic.
“At the time of the fire it was regarded as one of the finest homes in Lead,” Karen said.
Irwin won her award for work to restore and preserve the Revell House at 515 W. Main St. A Lead dentist, Dr. Revell built the house in 1934, and he had his dental office in the front room. While it changed hands a few times since then, Irwin said she purchased the home in 2005 and operated a hostel until recently. Since purchasing the home, Irwin said she has completely refinished one of the three bathrooms, has added improvements to both kitchens, and has put central air conditioning in. Local landscaper Betsy Cargo maintains the gardens in the front and rear of the home.
“There is something about this house,” Irwin said of her home. “This house deserves to be well loved and taken care of. There is a spirit here in this house. Some of my hostel guests have told me that it is a sanctuary, and the spirit in the house is positive.”
