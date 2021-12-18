Lead police had little involvement with man accused of trying to pass US secrets to Russia

LEAD — Lead police had little contact with the man accused of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent.
John Wainman, chief of the Lead Police Department, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) contacted him Monday and apprised him of the situation.
Wainman said he and his staff was able to provide federal officers with the general layout of the apartment at 744 Prospect St., Apt 105 in which John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of Lead was living.
Wainman said his department’s role, beyond that, was “to provide backup if things went south.”
The FBI conducted an undercover operation against Rowe after he was fired from his job for security violations and because he had been identified as a potential insider threat, federal officials said.
As part of the investigation, over an eight-month period beginning in March 2020, Rowe traded more than 300 emails with an undercover FBI employee who posed as a Russian agent, the government said. Rowe shared operational details about U.S. military fighter jets in one email, and in another, said: “If I can’t get a job here then I’ll go work for the other team,” according to court documents.
Prosecutors say Rowe had worked for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for defense contractors and held security clearances.
He was fired in March 2018 from an unnamed company involved in aerospace matters after prosecutors say he tried to bring a thumb drive into a classified space and asked whether he could simultaneously possess a U.S. government security clearance and a Russian government clearance.
After that, authorities say, he was approached by an undercover FBI agent who posed as an agent of the Russian government. They met at a hotel in South Dakota, where Rowe said he’d be interested in moving to Russia and giving information to its government, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
“I’ve been saying this to people. I said, ‘I’m gonna go work for the Russians. I’ve been saying that for the last two years,’” Rowe is quoted in the affidavit as saying. “We heard you. That’s why I’m here,” the undercover agent said in response.
Prosecutors say he then began communicating with another FBI employee based in Philadelphia who was posing as the same Russian agent. During a lengthy email exchange that spanned months, he shared information about electronic countermeasure systems used by U.S. fighter jets and again conveyed his interest in moving to Russia.
Wainman said, the first contact local law enforcement had with Rowe was in 2007 with a traffic violation. He was stopped again in 2010 for another traffic violation and in 2020, Rowe was involved in an accident.
“I see him going back and forth to the office,” Wainman said.
Other than the accident and traffic violations, Rowe has not faced local charges, Wainman said.
Rowe was arrested Wednesday in Lead on a charge of attempting to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government — which carries a potential life sentence.
Rowe, being held in federal custody at the Pennington County Jail, made his initial appearance in court Friday.
