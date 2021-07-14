Lead police chief: E-bikes not allowed on city streets

LEAD — Electric bicycle operators need to have a license to operate the vehicles on city streets, Lead Police Chief John Wainman said recently.
At the July 6 city commission meeting, Wainman reported that he has been noticing an increase in electric bicycles on city streets, but he wants to raise awareness about the state requirements. Wainman said since the bikes have a motor, they are classified as a motor vehicle under state statute.
“They’re not different than a moped,” Wainman said. “If you ride one on a street you have to have an operator’s license.”
SDCL 32-20B-12 states that unless it is expressly prohibited by the local governing entity, persons may operate electric bicycles with a capacity of 20 miles per hour on any bicycle or multi-use path. However, a Class III electric bicycle, or one that can reach speeds up to 28 miles per hour, is not allowed on a bicycle or multi-use path. Class III electric bicycles may be operated on a non-motorized trail, such as the Mickelson Trail, as long as the trail was built by clearing or grading native soil and without the use of additional surface material.
However, state statute does not specifically address the use of electric bicycles on the roadway. SDCL 32-12-22 requires all persons operating a motorized vehicle on the roadway to hold an operator’s license. Officials from the S.D. Department of Public Safety were not available to provide comments specific to electric bicycles.
While Wainman said very often you can’t tell whether a bicycle is electric or not, if there is an accident involving the electric bicycle there could be liability issues.
“It could be a problem should an accident happen,” he said. “They could be ticketed for it.”
