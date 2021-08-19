Lead plans to lower mil levy

LEAD — The city of Lead mil levy will once again go down.
During budget discussions, Lead City Commissioners agreed to lower the 2021 mil levy, with taxes payable in 2022, from the current 8.4 to 8.25. While Mayor Ron Everett wanted to go even lower, concerns about dropping the property tax rate too low, too fast, abounded.
Everett said his original goal was to drop the mil levy down to 7.98. Doing that would mean that the city would get approximately 26 percent of its $4 milion budget from property taxes, and about 70% from sales taxes. In the past, city property tax has comprised nearly double that amount, at 46% of the budget. The significantly lower property tax revenue would be a little too much of a swing, Commissioners said.
“Maybe my goal of getting it to the 7s was a little much,” Everett said. “Sales tax, on the other hand, is going crazy. It’s going to go crazy for awhile. I feel comfortable that $900,000 to $1 million in sales tax is pretty sustainable. The community is growing enough that we can keep it up there.”
Property values in Lead are also going up, and in fact Everett said assessors are reporting higher values in Lead than anywhere in the Northern Black Hills. That translates into more tax dollars with a lower mil levy. Citizen concern about higher assessments is one of the reasons Everett said he wanted to lower the tax.
“A lot of people are afraid that because their property values have gone up that their taxes will go up,” he said. “We are working very hard to make sure taxes come down.”
But Commissioner Steve Stewart said the city needs to consider ways to pay for infrastructure needs. There is much work to be done to improve Lead’s retaining walls and sidewalks, he said. Stewart proposed that the city implement a program that would assess residents a portion of the cost for replacing aging or damaged sidewalks and retaining walls, in order to make those repairs more affordable. The average citizen in Lead, he said, does not have the $6,000 to $7,000 it often costs to replace a crumbling retaining wall on their property. But, a cost-sharing agreement with the city that has those costs spread out over three years with a property assessment, could make those repairs more affordable.
“I feel we need to come up with something that is do-able so whatever Mrs. Jones pays over three years is fair and just,” he said. “I think $180 over three years versus $7,000 right away is doable.”
But, notwithstanding infrastructure repairs, commissioners still expressed concern about lowering the mil levy too much, too fast. Commissioners said they have not heard any complaints about the mil levy from residents recently, and that makes them believe a smaller decrease would be accepted. But if the city goes down too much, too fast, they could be faced with tax increases in the future that would not be well received. Commissioner Kayla Klein said she wants to cautiously continue Lead’s 10-year streak of lowering the mil levy every year.
“My fear would be to do it too much every single year, because then if you have to reverse it seven years from now when we’re not seeing that return from the lab, then you’ll hear it from the citizens,” Klein said.
According to Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder, for property taxes in 2020 payable in 2021, Lead’s mil levy was at 8.391. That compares to the Deadwood mil of 5.033; 2.746 in Spearfish; 6.507 in Whitewood; and .3 in St. Onge.
Northern Hills city officials are still deciding about mil levies that will be assessed in 2021 and paid in 2022. Therefore, no official decisions have been made. Cities are required to have their expected tax rates and mil levies certified with the county by Oct. 1.
