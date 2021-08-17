Lead plans for $1.4M in street projects

LEAD — Lead’s 2022 budget includes $1.4 million in funding for three major street projects on Mill Street, Miners Avenue, and at Thunder Ridge development, with most of that money coming from the federal American Rescue Plan allocation of $1.2 million.
For the Mill Street project, the city plans to work on Mill from McClellan to High Street, doing resurfacing, curb and gutter, replace sidewalks, replace water and sewer lines, and separate sanitary and storm sewer lines. The estimated cost is about $739,000, with $400,000 coming from a Community Development Block Grant, and the remaining $370,000 coming from federal dollars, leaving no cost to the city.
On Miner’s Avenue, city crews will dig a super trench to install new sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water lines, as well as lay down new asphalt, improve the public parking area on the street, and create a hammerhead turnaround area at the end of the road. The total project is estimated to be $657,000. City officials hope some of that money will come in the form of grant funds from the S.D. Department of Transportation and from the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District. But if those funds don’t come through, city officials said they can use money from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the project, so it will not have a cost to the city.
A project to loop a water line at Thunder Ridge development is estimated to cost about $30,000, and could also be paid with federal dollars.
In addition to the planned 2022 street improvements, Mayor Ron Everett said the city has a long list of future projects. In the near future, city officials plan to run water and sewer lines out to Lewies Burgers and Brews, at an estimated cost of about $850,000.
“These other ones keep dropping in, and we bump him out,” Everett said. “We have to make a commitment that sooner rather than later that is a project we will attack.”
The discussion about projects happened during regular city budget meetings, which will continue to be held through August, every Monday. The 2022 budget will be finalized in September.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.