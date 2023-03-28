LEAD — Major construction is expected in Lead this year, as the city prepares to do infrastructure improvements on Mill Street and Miners Avenue.
On march 20 Mayor Ron Everett opened bids for both projects during the regular city commission meeting. The first bid, from A&L Construction of Spearfish, was for nearly $1.5 million to complete the Mill Street project. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said this project includes replacing the street and sidewalks, water, sewer and storm sewer lines from McClellan Street to the top of Mill Street. Wainman said the project is part of the city’s ongoing effort to separate sewer and storm runoff, in order to be compliant with the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources regulations. This year’s project addresses the main corridor of Mill Street.
For the Miners Avenue project, GTI Companies Inc., of Spearfish, bid just over $1.2 million. That project includes replacing the street and adding ewer and water lines as far east as possible on Miners Avenue. Wainman said the project will also include some storm water runoff work.
After opening the bids, Everett turned them over to city staff for review before making a decision about awards. The Lead City Commission could make awards as early as their next meeting, April 3, and projects could start any time after that. Wainman said the completion date is set for this November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.