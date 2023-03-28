bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — Major construction is expected in Lead this year, as the city prepares to do infrastructure improvements on Mill Street and Miners Avenue.

On march 20 Mayor Ron Everett opened bids for both projects during the regular city commission meeting. The first bid, from A&L Construction of Spearfish, was for nearly $1.5 million to complete the Mill Street project. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said this project includes replacing the street and sidewalks, water, sewer and storm sewer lines from McClellan Street to the top of Mill Street. Wainman said the project is part of the city’s ongoing effort to separate sewer and storm runoff, in order to be compliant with the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources regulations. This year’s project addresses the main corridor of Mill Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.