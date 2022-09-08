Lead PD still seeks suspects in Roundhouse Liquors theft

LEAD — Lead police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with theft and burglary from two separate businesses.
Police Chief Robert Williams said two males, whom he believes could be minors, are wanted for allegedly stealing from Roundhouse Liquors and possibly for burglarizing the cement plant. Surveillance video footage from Roundhouse Liquors, which was shared on the business’ social media page, shows the suspects stealing beer from the store. The footage shows one grabbing what appears to be two boxes of beer and running out the door. The footage also shows a second male, wearing a hard hat and what appears to be a construction vest, stealing another box of beer, dropping and spilling the box at the door, picking up the beer and fleeing the store. A store employee is seen trying to stop the thief.
The two suspects are also wanted for questioning about a possible burglary at the cement plant, Williams said. He added that police have a reason to believe the two incidents are related.
In addition to the Roundhouse Liquors footage, Williams said police are reviewing surveillance tapes from Lynn’s Dakotamart and ACE Hardware. Those tapes provide a different viewpoint of the theft and valuable details, which police say will help with their investigation.
Williams said the Roundhouse Liquors theft occurred Aug. 26, at approximately 10:50 p.m. At Roundhouse Liquors the suspects are wanted for alleged theft, assaulting a store employee, and possibly minor in possession. At the cement plant, Williams said they could be charged with burglary, which is a felony.
Anyone who may have information about these crimes is asked to contact the Lead Police Department at (605) 584-1615.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.