LEAD — The Lead Police Department has been busy, Chief Robert Williams reported on Monday.
Williams told the Lead City Commission that since Jan. 1, the department, with four officers, has responded to 870 calls for service. The calls, he said have ranged from assaults to barking dogs. Of the 170 calls for service that warranted an investigation, Williams said the department has been able to build 83 cases. Some of those cases are still under investigation, others have had arrests made, and some others were unfounded, he said.
Additionally, Williams reported that he has been checking with state officials to address concerns about crosswalks. At the beginning of the school year, he said citizens expressed a desire to put a crosswalk from the high school, across the highway to the big wall. Unfortunately, Williams said the South Dakota Department of Transportation will only allow crosswalks to extend from sidewalk to sidewalk, and since there is no sidewalk on both sides of that highway, it will not be possible this year. An additional crosswalk at Lotus Up Espresso was also considered. However, Williams said DOT officials would rather use the existing crosswalk by Subway, where there is a light.
