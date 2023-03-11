bhp news.jpg
LEAD — The Lead Police Department has been busy, Chief Robert Williams reported on Monday.

Williams told the Lead City Commission that since Jan. 1, the department, with four officers, has responded to 870 calls for service. The calls, he said have ranged from assaults to barking dogs. Of the 170 calls for service that warranted an investigation, Williams said the department has been able to build 83 cases. Some of those cases are still under investigation, others have had arrests made, and some others were unfounded, he said.

