Lead pays off major debt

LEAD — The city of Lead will use part of its accumulated sales tax dollars to pay off more than a half million dollars in debt.
On Monday the city approved Finance Commissioner Roger Thomas’ proposal to pay off $500,170 in debt that the city has acquired since 2006. Last month, Mayor Ron Everett asked Thomas to examine the city’s debt to determine which loans would be more prudent to pay off with funds from the Development Reserve Fund, which was established as an account for the city to put all of its sales taxes that exceeded budgeted amounts. The fund has a $1 million cap on it, and after paying off the debt there will still be more than $300,000 in the development reserves.
Thomas said he chose the highest interest rate loans to pay off first, including a loan for a motor grader. Paying off the debt, Thomas said, will save the city $77,150 a year.
“If we pay these off now out of the development fund, we will recoup the balance through sales taxes,” Everett said. “So we will not lose that. This is a good way to save the city some money.”
Everett further explained that last year the city budgeted a little less than $1 million for sales tax, but received more than $1.5 million, with all of the extra funds placed in development reserve. By paying off the debt, he said the city will not be forced to raise rates for services, or raise taxes, if sales tax revenues start to go down.
“The idea was to make sure and pay off debt first and not spend out of that fund unless we had a project,” Everett said. He also explained that in January the city has already had $95,000 more than it had budgeted in sales taxes, which will all go back into the development reserve fund.
“So, we’re looking good,” he said. “We might as well pay off some debt to help out in the future.”
