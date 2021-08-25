Lead pays $10K for taps at dry facility

LEAD — The city of Lead will pay $10,000 for water and sewer taps at the dry facility on Julius Street.
The Lead City Commission approved a payment for $10,171, which is part of a cost-sharing agreement with developer Chris Kenzy, for work that was completed to install water and sewer taps at the dry facility. Former Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl told the commission that when the city installed new water and sewer lines along Julius Street, they skipped the lot where the newly constructed dry facility is now located. So, when Kenzy proposed his construction plans, the city agreed to pay the majority of a $15,118 bill. The developer paid the remaining $5,646.
“We never thought of putting any services into that lot,” said Mayor Ron Everett. “I think this is honest.”
The building opened last spring and operates as a gym and dry locker space for Thyssen Mining employees. City officials have been working with Kenzy to form a plan for a Tax Incremental Financing District that would help pay for the dry facility and improvements to the Motherlode building with property tax dollars that rise when the valuations increase, after improvements are made. Mayor Ron Everett said city officials will meet with Kenzy on Friday to discuss the TIF plans. He added that the rising costs of building materials have presented unforeseen challenges to the developer.
