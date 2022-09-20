bhp news
LEAD — Ordinance enforcement has doubled in Lead since last year, but they are still only a fraction of the cases the Lead Police Department has been handling this year.

Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported that of the 2,868 calls the department has received this year, only about 160 of them have been ordinance violations. Other calls that generated cases which require more officer attention have been at about 374.

