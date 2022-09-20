LEAD — Ordinance enforcement has doubled in Lead since last year, but they are still only a fraction of the cases the Lead Police Department has been handling this year.
Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported that of the 2,868 calls the department has received this year, only about 160 of them have been ordinance violations. Other calls that generated cases which require more officer attention have been at about 374.
That compares to last year, when the department responded to 3,816 calls over the course of the calendar year, with 86 of those being ordinance violations.
Williams said the difference is last year the city had only one specific ordinance officer, leaving the other five to respond to other calls. This year, with three of his officers brand new on the beat and without a dedicated ordinance officer, all of Williams’ team has been working to enforce local ordinances, along with other calls, which has generated more activity. When Williams trains his officers, he assigns them to particular parts of town where they are to work on getting to know city ordinances and identify violations.
Staffing shortages have been an issue with the Lead Police Department this year as well, Williams said. Currently while he has six officers, one is at the police academy and two are in field training for the next month. That leaves a skeleton crew for coverage around town. Additionally, since the Lead Police Department conducts its own investigations, officers often have to spend time away from the field to investigate cases. Williams said he is looking forward to next month, when he will have more officers to handle the workload. He also hopes his request for another officer will be granted when the city’s 2023 budget is finalized, as it will give the city a police chief, five field officers, and a dedicated ordinance enforcement officer.
That, he said, compares to Deadwood’s police force of more than double that amount, plus dedicated drug and case investigators. Overall, he said his staff responds to about 100 more calls per officer than the Deadwood Police Department, due to the lower numbers in Lead.
“With my low staff numbers and new recruits, the Lead Police Department has relied heavily upon the Deadwood Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to assist with many of the calls this year,” Williams said. “I am very grateful to have them as assisting agencies and helping me through this critical time.”
Williams also said when he first took over his position as chief, he was unable to work in the field for four months because of two injuries. Thus, his staff picked up the slack and worked many overtime hours. Now, he’s trying to give his staff a break and take on many of those hours.
“Realistically, I only had about three officers able to work the town for about three months,” he said.
While ordinance enforcement has been up, Williams said the ordinances haven’t changed in town. Rather, the city’s existing ordinances are being enforced more.
“Let’s just say you have ordinance parking issues. You can drive by the same thing so many times, and not notice it. Then, all of a sudden you’re just driving and you look over and there is a pickup that is probably parked blocking a sidewalk, so the pedestrians have to go into the street to get on the other side of the sidewalk. That pickup may have been parked like that for however long. But until you stop and actually see it, if you’re not specifically looking for it, that happens. Parking has always been an issue in this town. When I took over, one of the things with the commissioners was that I was going to really start enforcing the ordinances. But really, I haven’t done anything more than we have done for forever.”
As one of the officers on duty, Williams said much of his time is taken up with parking and complaints about neighbors who have too many broken down cars, tires, four-wheelers, snowmobiles or other kinds of junk in their yard.
