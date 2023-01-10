By Wendy Pitlick
LEAD — With the theater shut down for the next few months, officials at the Historic Homestake Opera House are actively looking for ways to engage the community with fun activities.
Thomas Golden, executive director of the Homestake Opera House said they plan to host a variety of different workshops and fundraisers in other parts of the building. The first of these will be directing workshops, which will be held in the downstairs conference room of the opera house. The public is invited to attend one or both workshops, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26, and 4 p.m. Jan. 28.
Golden, who has a lifetime of experience in acting and directing in community theater, including working as the artistic director at the Firehouse Theater in Rapid City, will present the workshops. He said his motivation is to make theater involvement feel more accessible to the community.
“We recognize that one of the biggest barriers to getting people involved in community theater is anybody can do it, but a lot of people feel like maybe they can’t,” he said. “That’s just a lie you tell yourself. I’m trying to not tell people how to get the job done, but to make them feel empowered to do it.”
The opera house approach to theater, Golden said, is to hopefully invite the community to pitch ideas for productions that they want to direct. This workshop could help people gain confidence to do that. But, he said, even people who are just interested in the process of putting a production together are invited to attend the workshop.
“The idea is to give basic tools to people to show them that yes, directing is a job,” he said. “But it’s really a fun one and it’s not as complex and complicated as we make it out to be. Usually everything is as hard as you want it to be. It’s really a fun way to be involved. It develops leadership skills. Some people are more comfortable with (directing) than being on stage, and that’s wonderful. We want people to come and feel empowered. They can pick up a script they love and they’ve always wanted to see that production done, and they know how it should look, so come and do it.”
The next activity at the opera house will be a Galentines Day Fashion Fundraiser event. The event will be held at 7 p.m., Feb. 11, and is billed as a night of Fabulous Fashion and Fundraising. Volunteers will use costumes from the opera house to create their own fashion ensemble, and then will be positioned at different locations throughout the building. Event participants will then enjoy hors d’oeuvres and lounge-style piano music while they walk through the fashion, and vote with donations for their favorite looks. Prizes will be given out for the top three fashion ensembles. Currently, Christine Allen said she is actively looking for about 20-25 volunteers who want to assemble a costume for the event.
“Fashion itself is an art,” Allen said. “Fashion in the form of costumes takes it to a whole different level. The Opera House is about sharing all sorts of art with the community and celebrating connections through that art. This event was created to give couples, families and friends celebrating Galentines together, and those who just enjoy fashion, to come together and have a night out raising money for a great cause.”
In March, Golden said the opera house would bring in a very unique play that can be performed in the downstairs conference room if necessary. “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” by Nassim Soleimanpour, is a daring and project that actors can only perform once, having never seen the script until right before the show.
“The trick to this play is that when the actor shows up, all they’ve had is a page worth of instructions that have been given to them 48 hours prior,” Golden said. “They walk in and they’re handed a script and they go. It’s a one-person show, and tey just perform it in a cold reading, right in front of the audience.”
Golden said the play has been performed Off-Broadway, and by many celebrity actors. But the rules are that each actor is only allowed to perform it once. Currently Golden said he is looking for about five actors with a very specific skillset and talent for “cold reading,” who can perform the show once March 16-19.
“We’re working on not just getting actors, but getting actors who are very comfortable with that type of scenario,” he said. “It’s about a 90-minute play. There’s no intermission. Just the one actor, who will do the whole play straight through. You need a certain type of actor. There are amazing actors once they’re memorized, and there are amazing actors who can just pick up a script and read it and engage you.”
Golden invited anyone who is curious about participating in this play to contact him at 584-2067, as he will be meeting with actors directly rather than holding traditional auditions for the show.
