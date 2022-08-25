LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps.
On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon cutting. Evergreen Skateparks designed and built the facility that skaters, bikers, and scooters of all ages are raving about.
“I think it’s pretty cool honestly,” said Lead-Deadwood High School student Tyler Williams, who was working up a sweat on his scooter. “It’s a good addition to this small town that doesn’t really have much. I think it’s going to bring a lot of people together from different communities. I didn’t really grow up skating and all that, so it’s cool to have something like this that is new to try.”
Derek Unrein, who operates an indoor skatepark in Rapid City, said he brought a bus of skaters from Rapid City to celebrate the opening.
“This is amazing,” he said as he watched a group of kids jump off the rail slide and roll past him. “This is something we’ve needed in this community for awhile.”
Unrein, who has been skating for 30 years and works to promote skating in Rapid City, said he plans to bring busloads of kids to Lead regularly. He also hopes to work with the local skating community to organize competitions and other activities at the skatepark. Unrein said he has skated at Evergreen skateparks in Montana, Idaho and Colorado, and Lead’s new park is top-notch quality.
“For them to come to South Dakota and do a park here is great not just for Lead, but Rapid City and western South Dakota,” he said.
Christian Baird, who for many years has been advocating for a quality skatepark that was designed and built by skaters, said the new park is better than he could have imagined it would be.
“This is beyond my wildest expectations,” he said. “They (Evergreen) gave us way more park than we even planned for. I think once they got here and saw that there was really a need for something that was top notch, they put a lot of work in and they went above and beyond the job they were even asked to do. I just can’t thank Evergreen, the city and the sponsors enough.”
Just before cutting the ribbon for the skatepark, Mayor Ron Everett explained that the idea to build the facility came from when Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture offered to give the city money to re-surface the former, and much smaller skatepark that was comprised of metal half pipes and rails. That sparked a further conversation about expanding and improving the popular park. When former Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl retired from his post, he took on the project to research possibilities and raise money for the project. Overall, Stahl and others helped raise more than $280,000 to pay for the park. The city of Lead, Everett said, only had to pay about 12% of the overall cost.
“Everyone has supported us from the very beginning, and we had a lot of companies like Coeur Wharf and Kiewit, and of course the Game, Fish and Parks,” Everett said. “I think this park will draw kids from a long distance. I already know families in Spearfish, Belle Fourche and Rapid City who are planning to make trips up here.”
The project was funded from a variety of sources, including the S.D. Land and Water Conservation Fund, $130,000; Coeur Wharf Mine, $50,000; Coeur Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund of the S.D. Community Foundation, $50,000; Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture, $39,000; Black Hills Corporation Foundation, $5,000; S.D. Science and Technology Authority, $2,000; Homestake Mining Company, $1,000; Dakota Gold Corporation, $1,000; FogNDroz, $1,000; First Interstate Bank Lead-Deadwood Community Fund, Walt and Francis Green Trust Fund; and individual donations from the citizens of Lead. Support donations for the project also came from Evergreen Skateparks, Barry’s Electric, Lead Volunteer Fire Department, the Black Hills Rod & Gun Club, city of Lead employees, and the skatepark community of Lead.
In addition to recognizing major donors for the project, Everett kicked off the ribbon cutting with raffle drawings for skateboards, helmets, and other safety equipment that Dakota Gold donated for the event. Representatives from the Historic Homestake Opera House were also there to hand out popcorn and lemonade for skaters and other participants.
But the star of the afternoon was definitely the park itself, as skaters and bikers of all ages itched to get moving on the hills and valleys that comprise the constant movement park.
Charles Cruz, who came to Lead from Rapid City to skate, said he moved to the Black Hills from Texas. “We never heard of (Lead.) For a little town like this, it’s sick,” he said of the park. “I come from a little place in Texas and the parks are hit or miss, but none of them are this nice. Whoever built this park did really, really good. Rapid City’s skatepark is nowhere near as good as this.”
TJ O’Driscoll, who grew up in Lead but who now lives in Sturgis, said he brought his 7-year old son, Stryker, to enjoy the park. “This is awesome,” he said. “I used to advocate for this kind of stuff when I was a young kid. So I’m super glad it’s here. My kid can ride this and I’m stoked!”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.