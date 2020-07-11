Lead offers support for state land acquisition at Gilt Edge Mine

LEAD — The city of Lead has pledged its support for the state to acquire 266 acres of a superfund site from the federal government.
Ryan Brunner, S.D. Schools and Public Lands commissioner, approached the city Monday to ask commissioners to draft a letter of support for the state in its effort to acquire land from the Gilt Edge Mine site that is in the process of being reclaimed. Brunner explained that the Environmental Protection Agency is paying for 90% of the reclamation costs, with the state picking up the remaining 10%. “The EPA requires institutional controls,” Brunner told the city commission. “If they’re going to pay 90% of the cost of the cleanup, the state will be responsible for maintaining that site forever. They want to guarantee that it is not going to turn back into a superfund site, and they want the state to be in charge of that.”
Brunner went on to explain that the U.S. Forest Service owns the property, and that is why the state is proposing the purchase in order to protect the superfund site.
“The state doesn’t have any way to regulate federal property,” he said. “When we have U.S. Forest Service land inside a superfund boundary, it becomes an incompatible use. There are a lot of activities people like to do on U.S. Forest Service property, but that they can’t do on a superfund site.”
The U.S. Forest Service proposed that the state purchase the 266 acres within the superfund site at the yellow book appraised value price. The appraisal will only be completed after Congressional approval, due to timelines for keeping appraisals current. The Forest Service, he said, would then use that money to purchase other land holdings in the Black Hills that can be reserved for public use.
Money to purchase the land would come from the state Department of Natural Resources, using funds that were allocated for the reclamation process.
Though the EPA and the U.S. Forest Service support the state’s purchase of the land to protect it as a superfund site, Brunner said that Congress still needs to approve the sale. That’s where the city of Lead’s support is necessary.
“When we go to Washington D.C., one of the things they ask is what do the local governments think,” Brunner said. “I don’t think the city of Lead wants to buy land inside a superfund site.”
This isn’t the first land purchase the state has done within the superfund site at Gilt Edge Mine, where reclamation has been ongoing for 20 years and is expected to continue long into the future. Starting in 2001, Brunner said the state acquired 977 acres inside the superfund boundary. The last large acquisition was in 2017, when the state purchased 388 acres of former Brohm mine lands inside the site and 287 acres that were included outside of the boundary. Brunner emphasized that this is separate from another project going on at the site where a mining company is exploring mining parts of the site while reclaiming it. “We don’t know where those exploratory studies will lead, so we need to continue working with the EPA and the Forest Service on land acquisition.
Back in 2000, federal environmental regulators put the Gilt Edge gold mine on the national Superfund list, after its managing company, Brohm, went broke and gave up operations. After giving up mining, Brohm left the site badly polluted with massive amounts of contaminated water, and producing more every day.
Now, 20 years later, state and federal officials continue with intense reclamation work to deal with the poisonous mess that includes millions of gallons of acid water drainage that officials have been working to contain ever since.
Gilt Edge is four to five miles southeast of Lead. The problem at the site is massive quantities of sulfide rock were exposed during Brohm’s efforts to mine gold. When oxygen reacts with the sulfide, acid is produced. Making matters worse, the acid causes further contamination by dissolving various heavy metals.
Brohm held a state permit to mine at Gilt Edge. The state Board of Minerals and Environment granted permission after a complex hearing where opponents raised the question of the potential for acid mine drainage. No one at the time seemed to realize how potentially massive the problem might turn out.
Following Brunner’s presentation, the Lead City Commission unanimously voted to have Mayor Ron Everett sign a letter of support for the land acquisition.
