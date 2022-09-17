Lead offers support for skatepark safety gear donations

Heavy use at the Lead skatepark has prompted some to inquire about the availability of safety gear. Mayor Ron Everett said the city will help manage funds for any fundraising efforts, or act as a distribution site for donated helmets and other safety gear.
LEAD — The city of Lead encourages all users at its new skatepark to be safe, and it will do what it can to support efforts to encourage helmet use.
That’s what Lead Mayor Ron Everett told members of the public at the last city commission meeting. Everett was addressing recent calls on social media for a fundraising effort to provide helmets for skatepark users. Though Everett said he does not believe it is the city’s responsibility to outfit users with safety equipment, he offered to have the city manage funds that independent organizations raise for the cause.
“I know there has been discussion about our new skatepark,” Everett said. “It is generally very well attended. I’ve even seen people from Rapid City, Newell and Wyoming. We’re getting a lot of action. I can go there at almost any time of the day and count at least 10 people. I think we did a great thing, improving that part of town and putting a skatepark in that is one the best in western South Dakota for sure.
“However, there is a safety concern. I want to assure everybody that the city takes safety seriously. We want everybody to wear helmets, knee pads and elbow pads. However, I don’t believe it’s the city’s responsibility to outfit all those who ride with safety equipment. We promote safety, we encourage safety. The signs will say skate safely. If there is an organization that wants to start a fund drive to buy safety equipment, we would manage those monies and we could manage the safety equipment.”
Everett suggested that the Lead library could be used as a distribution point for safety equipment that is purchased. Additionally, Commissioner Kayla Klein suggested that safety equipment donations could be brought in to the library.
“That way folks know you can get them from the city or the library,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.