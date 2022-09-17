Lead offers support for skatepark safety gear donations

Heavy use at the Lead skatepark has prompted some to inquire about the availability of safety gear. Mayor Ron Everett said the city will help manage funds for any fundraising efforts, or act as a distribution site for donated helmets and other safety gear.

Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — The city of Lead encourages all users at its new skatepark to be safe, and it will do what it can to support efforts to encourage helmet use.

That’s what Lead Mayor Ron Everett told members of the public at the last city commission meeting. Everett was addressing recent calls on social media for a fundraising effort to provide helmets for skatepark users. Though Everett said he does not believe it is the city’s responsibility to outfit users with safety equipment, he offered to have the city manage funds that independent organizations raise for the cause.

