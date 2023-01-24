Klein working to be smart with city marketing funds .jpg

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — A collaborative marketing plan between the city and the chamber is aimed to boost visitor interest in Lead.

Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein told members of the commission Dec. 17 that the plan will redirect $10,500 that the city has spent on billboards in previous years, and put that money directly into digital advertising. Mile Up Marketing is helping with the plan that is designed to bring more people to Lead, piggyback off Deadwood events and entice visitors to stop in Lead during their trip, entice visitors to stay longer, make Lead a destination instead of a city to pass through, and to attract more people to stay here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.