LEAD — A collaborative marketing plan between the city and the chamber is aimed to boost visitor interest in Lead.
Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein told members of the commission Dec. 17 that the plan will redirect $10,500 that the city has spent on billboards in previous years, and put that money directly into digital advertising. Mile Up Marketing is helping with the plan that is designed to bring more people to Lead, piggyback off Deadwood events and entice visitors to stop in Lead during their trip, entice visitors to stay longer, make Lead a destination instead of a city to pass through, and to attract more people to stay here.
The marketing plan includes improving the city’s website to be more user friendly and to ensure that visitors who are looking for information stay on the stie. The work will also include rearranging pages on the website to ensure it flows easier.
The second step in the plan includes building up the city and chamber social media presence with original posts that highlight what Lead has to offer tourists and potential residents.
“This will ensure that people who end up on the social media accounts will see what Lead has to offer and can envision themselves here,” the plan states.
The final step will include working with Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigha Patterson to develop a Chamber marketing plan for Lead, in order to effectively leverage chamber dollars.
The $10,500 from the city will include $1,750 for website updates and improvements, $500 a month for social media posts for a year, $1,000 for marketing plan development, and $1,750 for designs that publication advertisements, event posters, a newsletter template, brochure and rack cards.
In addition to the marketing plan, Klein said she has been intentionally working with the chamber to create more effective partnerships with the city. She has started attending chamber meetings, and has asked Public Works Director Jason Bauernfeind to start attending planning meetings for Gold Camp Jubilee Days during the Fourth of July.
“If the chamber is finding road blocks and barriers for the Fourth of July and it’s because of the city, we would like to be there so we can rectify the situation and make sure it is taken care of before (the event),” Klein said.
One of the key pieces Klein said she hopes to help with is moving more events down into Manuel Brothers Park for the Fourth of July festivities, including the city tent, something many residents at the meeting seemed happy to hear.
“Personally, when we moved up top we lost a lot of interest in the Fourth of July,” said Lead resident Dustin Heupel.
“That park used to be packed and there were hundreds of people there all weekend long,” Klein said. Klein added that many people used to relax on the grass and listen to music while enjoying activities.
