LEAD — So far this year, the city of Lead has received nearly $1.5 million in sales taxes, which is $300,000 more than it budgeted for in 2022.
That money has been transferred to the city’s Development Reserve Fund, for the city to use on special projects, paying down debt, and any other extra items that may come up over the course of the year. On Dec. 19, city officials transferred $200,000 to the fund from October sales tax receipts.
“The lead economy is doing fantastic it continues to grow in all sectors and I feel good that it will continue into the foreseeable future,” Lead Mayor Ron Everett said.
During the holiday season, Everett encouraged residents to shop locally in Lead, in order to keep those dollars in the town. Internet sales, he said, are also charged sales taxes which benefit the city.
The sales tax dollars aren’t the only funds that the city transferred, as the city moved about how much around in the budget to finish out the year. The largest of that amount was $143,297 that was moved from the general fund into the library fund. The money is funds that the city had already budgeted for to pay library expenses. The total budget for the library is $251,697. Of that, $108,740 comes from the county and the city makes up the difference.
About $130,000 in grant funding to help pay for the skate park was also moved from the city’s general fund into the parks fund. The city also moved a total of $102,000 from its contingency fund into the general fund, with the source of the funds being unexpended cash. Of that, $70,500 was used to do necessary, but unbudgeted updates to the electrical system at City Hall, while $31,500 helped pay for extra wages and other budgetary shortfalls. The city also transferred funds to make up the difference in price for a new dump truck for which the city had budgeted. Everett explained that the original price of the dump truck was budgeted at $110,000, but rising costs brought the total up to $143,000.
Public Works Director Jason Baeurnfeind said the city’s new dump truck arrived in town last Thursday, just in time for crews to use it to haul away snow.
The city also transferred $24,000 out of its general fund into the solid waste fund, to pay for the fuel surcharge imposed by Sander Sanitation, which was unbudgeted. The funds come from customer fees.
