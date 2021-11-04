LEAD — City crews have moved a diesel tank that has been the subject of much controversy between one resident, the city, and a business owner in Lead.
On Wednesday morning city employees moved the diesel tank from its former location across from 102 Heritage Dr., where it was on the edge of a cliff, to what city officials said is a more safe and secure location at the bottom of the hill. The move came at the request of Joyce Carsten, owner of Thunder Ridge Housing Development, and in response to complaints from resident Richard Chadwick.
Chadwick appeared at the last city commission meeting Monday to ask city officials to move the tank, which was located across from his driveway. He expressed frustration with inconsistencies in state law about whether the tank meets state certification standards. On Monday he presented the city commission with copies of city ordinances and state laws addressing the tank, including SDCL 34A-2-102, which prohibits an above ground storage tank to be installed for the purposes of storing regulated substances, unless the tank prevents releases due to corrosion or structural failure, and is designed to prevent the release of substances. The code also requires the material used in the tank construction to be compatible with the substance stored.
“I challenge anyone here to go up there and look at that tank,” Chadwick said. “Take all the instruments you have in this town and tell me what that tank is designed to hold, what the corrosion has been anywhere in the tank or on the outside of the tank, to find the name of the manufacturer, and what kind of pressure rating it’s rated at. Nobody here probably knows. How deep does the dipstick go so you don’t get a buildup of vapor in there to prevent this tank from explosion? There are a lot of unknowns here.”
But Carsten said she has all of the records and necessary checks and balances on the tank to ensure its safety. The S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the certifying entity in the state, agreed with her when officials certified the tank two weeks ago.
Despite its state certification, Carsten asked city officials to help her move the tank to the bottom of the hill, with hopes of making peace with Chadwick.
“I don’t want any more problems,” she said. “Nobody has won here. But I’m tired of the stress. That’s what put me in the hospital (recently) is the stress. It’s not worth it to me. I’m done. We’re moving it to the lower half of the property.”
Chadwick said he was satisfied with the move.
“I believe that’s where it belongs and I’m happy to see it,” he said. “If she intends to develop that area down there, that is where the heavy equipment will be used and it makes sense.”
However, Chadwick said he still wants the city to consider an ordinance that regulates how long construction equipment such as diesel tanks can be on a property during a project. He said the equipment should only be allowed on the property for the reasonable duration of a construction project, and placed back into commercial storage when the project is completed.
“The more crowded a neighborhood gets, the less you need excess construction equipment,” he said.
On Monday Steve Stewart, Commissioner of Public Safety in Lead, cited SDCL 34-38-28, which states that above ground tanks must be located at least 50 feet from the nearest building and 50 feet from any property line, and 50 feet from the nearest side of any public way. However, the code also includes provisions for site limitations and conditions at the discretion of the local authorities. Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher said those setback regulations don’t apply because the tank was on private property. The only city ordinance that was violated in this case, Schumacher said, was a lack of signage on the tank. But, he said Carsten placed the necessary signage when the tank was moved.
Mayor Ron Everett said the city crews moved the diesel tank as a courtesy to Carsten.
“The thought process is that the tank is now in a more secure and safe place for all the residents,” Everett said. He added that the city approved the original location because the DANR signed off on it and provide certification for it. But, he said the city would review its ordinances for possible updates.
“There will be no more specific action on that tank,” he said. “However, we will review our codes and see if we need to do anything in the future.”
Two weeks ago Lead City Administrator Dan Blakeman directed city crews to remove the diesel tank and place it in a city shop after Chadwick complained to the city and the state DANR. Blakeman did not notify Carsten that he was removing the tank, and when Carsten later discovered it was missing, she threatened possible legal action unless it was returned. On the morning of the next business day, Everett personally oversaw the tank’s restoration in its original location, and even directed city crews to clean it up and secure it more than it had been previously. Once the tank was replaced in its original location, the S.D. DANR sent an inspector to re-certify it the week of Oct. 18.
At the city commission meeting Oct. 18, Everett opened the meeting by apologizing on behalf of the city for removing the tank.
Carsten owns Thunder Ridge Housing Development, which her late-husband, Dan, was in the process of developing before he died last year. Carsten said there are still 24 lots for sale in the subdivision, and work continues to build roads and develop the land for housing. The diesel tank, she said, is used to re-fuel equipment used for the development.
