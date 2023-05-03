By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Lead residents who live on Mill Street, from McClellan to Summit Street, may not have direct vehicular access to their homes for about six months while contractors embark on a major construction project to separate sewer and storm sewer lines.
The project was scheduled to start Monday, May 1. It’s one that the city of Lead has been planning for two years, but residents didn’t find out about the specific displacement until last Wednesday. That was when residents were notified that they would have to find alternate delivery locations for all UPS and FedEx deliveries, and mail delivery from the post office would be done through a central mailbox placed in a location that has not yet been specified. Residents will also be forced to park off of Mill Street within the construction area, though Lead City Administrator John Wainman said there may be times when driveway access is possible. Emergency vehicle access will be within a half block of all residences, via side streets, Wainman said.
“In extreme circumstances, access directly to the home may be had depending on where construction is active,” Wainman said.
Garbage pickup will not be affected, city officials said. Residents will be asked to put their garbage out at their regularly scheduled time. Contractor A&L Construction, of Spearfish, will pick up garbage and deposit it into a nearby dumpster, where it will be collected by the city’s sanitation service.
There are about 27 houses on Mill Street from McClellan to Summit Street.
Wainman said A&L Construction crews will work with residents as much as possible to access their properties.
Virginia Grenz told city commissioners on Monday that she was disappointed with the city’s lack of timely communication with residents.
“Why can’t the city keep the citizens of Lead more informed about what projects are going on in the city and get the impact on the citizens, so we don’t have three days to figure it out,” she said. Grenz explained that there are several elderly residents on that street who will have a difficult time accessing their homes with groceries and other necessities.
But Public Works Director Jason Baurnfeind and Planning Director Dennis Schumacher said their departments stand ready to help any residents who need assistance when it comes to accessing their homes. After some discussion, city officials decided to send a postcard to residents with applicable phone numbers for residents to call for assistance.
Wainman said residents can also have packages delivered to City Hall, for pickup during normal business hours. Alternate hours can also be arranged ahead of time.
Mayor Ron Everett apologized for the lack of communication. He also reminded residents that this project has been planned for two years. However, before Wednesday, April 26, there were no efforts to directly contact residents about the impact construction would have.
Everett said the project is necessary to bring Lead city streets up to state standards, and it must go on.
“I apologize for the city not reaching out to the residents on Mill Street personally, to understand the concerns of each one of them,” Everett said. “However, the project has been talked about for two years. I understand we were not quite on top of it when it comes to knocking on doors to those particular individuals. However, the staff has been reaching out to everyone out there. If there is someone we’ve missed, please give the city of Lead a call and we will make arrangements to make their life better. The project has to go on. The state of South Dakota will be very happy when we separate the storm sewer. We do apologize for that. We will not make that mistake again. We have learned from this. Thank you very much, and we will get on top of it.”
“If at any time you need help with groceries, call me and I’ll get guys out there,” Bauernfeind said. “A lot of this is on me. I got overwhelmed with a lot of jobs. If the contractor can’t do it, call me and I’ll get guys out there.”
During construction, access to the Sanford Underground Research Facility will be through Houston Street.
