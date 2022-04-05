Lead man sentenced in trespassing case

DEADWOOD — A local man who entered a neighboring residence while intoxicated and threatened to assault a male victim was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Tuesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Joseph Donald Sigdestad, 51, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 14, 2021 and charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
On March 23, Sigdestad pleaded guilty to entering or refusing to leave property after notice, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
He was sentenced March 23 to 360 days in jail with 340 of those days suspended and ordered to pay court costs of $149, make restitution to his victim of $400, spend 20 days in jail by Sept. 23, not consume any alcohol for 360 days, and participate in the 24/7 Program, SCRAM, or remote breath for 60 days.
According to court documents, on July 5, 2021 at approximately 2:53 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Cyanide streets in Lead for a report of a male subject who had entered a residence with a possible weapon. The reporting party advised he was at his son’s residence and the male subject entered the residence and also verbally threatened him.
Police made contact with the reporting party at the residence. The reporting party advised he was sleeping in the living room when he observed a male subject inside the house and had threatened to assault him. The reporting party advised he left the residence and called 911.
As police approached the residence, a male subject identified as Sigdestad was observed at the corner of Irwin and Washington streets. Police asked Sigdestad if he knew where he was going and he advised he did not.
Police say Sigdestad appeared very intoxicated and he was informed he could go back to his residence, located across the street.
Police confirmed with the reporting party that the male subject he observed inside the residence was Sigdestad. The reporting party advised the male subject he observed inside the residence was, in fact, Sigdestad.
When police spoke to Sigdestad again, he advised he did not go into the residence. He explained he walked over to the intersection because he was curious at what his dogs were barking at.
The owner of the residence provided police with photos of his doorbell camera which show Sigdestad entering his residence and told police he wanted to press charges for unlawful entry.
When police asked Sigdestad again if he had entered the residence, he said he did not and allegedly told police later, after he had been arrested, he did not remember if he entered the residence or not.
