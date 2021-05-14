Lead man sentenced in drug case

DEADWOOD — A man originally accused of keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled drug or substance in Lead pleaded guilty to a lessor charge and was sentenced on two different cases involving drugs by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 4.
Dana Jon Olmstead, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug or substance Feb. 8 and was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. In addition, Olmsted was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to serve 60 days in jail with credit for one day served for this charge.
On Feb. 8, and in regard to a separate case, Olmsted also pleaded guilty to two other charges: possession of a controlled drug or substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol other than that which occurs in marijuana in its natural and unaltered state) and possession of a controlled drug or substance (methamphetamine). He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended and placed on three years’ probation per count. He was also ordered to serve 60 days in jail with credit for one day served.
The jail sentences are to run concurrent, while the suspended prison time of five years and three years’ probation order on the third count Olmsted was sentenced on runs consecutively to the previous two counts, for a total of 10 years in prison, 10 years suspended execution, 60 days in jail with credit for time served of one day, and a total of six years’ probation.
Olmsted was also ordered to pay $563 in court costs and reimburse Lawrence County $4,796 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Charges of keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled drug or substance; and possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) originally brought against Olmsted were dismissed.
Court documents allege the keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled drug or substance charge occurred during June, 2020, while the other charges are alleged to have occurred July 5, 2020.
Olmstead has previously been convicted of felony unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance March 15, 2016.
