Lead man sentenced in disorderly conduct case

DEADWOOD — A local man originally charged with aggravated assault pleaded guilty to a lesser disorderly conduct charge and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Eugene Kelso Sherman Ryckman, 46, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 2, 2020 and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence against a female victim, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Ryckman pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $54 fine, court costs of $78.50, and serve 30 days in jail. It was further ordered that the 30-day jail sentence be suspended.
The original charge is in relation to events that occurred Aug. 14, 2020, when the defendant allegedly attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the victim by applying pressure on the throat or neck or by blocking the nose and mouth.
