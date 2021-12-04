Lead man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A man who held a gun to a woman’s head in an incident on Lead’s Main Street in January originally faced felony assault charges, but pleaded guilty to a lesser assault charge and was sentenced Nov. 18 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Angel Scott Reyes, 23, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On Nov. 18, Reyes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault and was sentenced the same day to 15 days in jail, with credit for four days served and ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $96.50
It was further ordered that Reyes reimburse Lawrence County for $794.40 in court-appointed attorney fees.
On Jan. 21 at approximately 12:20 a.m., police were advised of an altercation involving a gun at the Silver Star bar in Lead. Police arrived on scene to observe two people run into the Opera House courtyard. Two males, one of which was later identified as Reyes, were attempting to climb a fence to flee. Police yelled at them to get down and show their hands. The subjects complied and were secured in patrol cars. Police eventually found a Taurus .22 pistol directly below where the two males had been stopped.
Police then spoke with a woman who explained an argument began about Reyes “hitting on” her daughter and Reyes struck the mother in the chin. Police observed a mark on her chin. The victim said she then tased Reyes. Reyes then put a gun to her head. Reyes was then held down by the daughter of the victim and another male while yet another male removed the pistol from Reyes’s pocket. Reyes then attempted to flee upon officer arrival.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.