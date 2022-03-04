Lead man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A local man involved in an altercation with a female in October 2021 who faced felony assault charges pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor assault charge and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Feb. 22 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Michael James Norris, 28, of Lead, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The charge was in relation to events that occurred Oct. 12, 2021.
On Feb. 22, Norris pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault, domestic violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 83 days of the 90 day jail sentence suspended upon the following terms and conditions: that he pay court costs in the amount of $96.50, plus $25 domestic violence by May 1, serve seven days in jail with credit for seven days served; no consumption of alcohol for 360 days; and undergo an alcohol and drug evaluation, providing proof to the court within 60 days, and abide by all recommendations.
It is further ordered that Norris reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees of $1,793.
According to court documents, on Oct. 12, 2021 around 10:22 p.m., police responded to 231 W. Jackson Blvd., Apt #23 in Spearfish for the report of a physical disturbance. When police arrived, they observed a female leaving the residence. Police then visited with Norris, who told them no physical disturbance had occurred, but that he and his wife had been arguing.
Norris said he instructed the female to leave his residence, the same female police say was the one who left upon their arrival.
The female was located a block away from the residence and shortly thereafter they learned Norris had wrapped his arm around her neck from behind. The female lost her ability to breathe, so she bit down on Norris’s forearm with her teeth.
Police observed bite marks on Norris’s right forearm and Norris admitted the female bit him. Norris was arrested around 10:43 p.m.
Information filed in the case indicates Norris has previously been convicted of two felonies: possession of a controlled substance July 3, 2018 and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance Nov. 4, 2020, both in Lawrence County.
