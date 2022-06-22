Lead man pleads not guilty to sexual contact with child

DEADWOOD — A local man accused of sexual contact with a child pleaded not guilty to the allegation Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Lance Sonny Boomgarden, 32, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8 and charged with sexual contact with a minor under age 16, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2021 in Lawrence County, Boomgarden allegedly knowingly engaged in sexual contact with another person, other than a spouse, when such other person was under the age of 16. The victim was 13 years old when the alleged crime occurred, and Boomgarden was 31.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Boomgarden is free on $10,000 bond.
Boomgarden is due back in court Aug. 4.
