Lead man pleads not guilty to possession of child porn charges

LEAD — A Lead man pleaded not guilty Oct. 22 to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography
William Jacob Stone, 72, was indicted Sept. 14.
The charges relate to Stone allegedly receiving and possessing computer images of child pornography between March 2020 and June 2021.
If convicted, Stone faces 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund on each charge. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Stone was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for Dec. 28.
