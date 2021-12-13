Lead man pleads not guilty to burglary, other charges

DEADWOOD — A local man who under the influence of alcohol allegedly burglarized his ex-girlfriend’s home and made harassing phone calls and inappropriate texts on her work phone while there, pleaded not guilty to burglary and other charges Tuesday before 4th District Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Brandon J. Harrison, 32, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 17 and charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He was also charged by information Nov. 2 with threatening or harassing contacts by telephone or other electronic communication device and unlawful entry, each a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
Court documents say on Oct. 31 at approximately 3:42 a.m., police were dispatched to the Lead-Deadwood Middle School to meet with a woman who reported her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and is using her work phone to call her repeatedly.
Police substantiated that the female had not given Harrison permission to enter her house. The female gave police permission to enter her home to search for Harrison, where they found one of the bedrooms in disarray with the bed overturned and clothing tossed around. Harrison was not in the residence, but police tracked fresh footprints in the snow through several yards and brush. The footprints ended in the middle of the road several blocks away near the Lead park.
Police cleared the female’s home and had her return. Police had the female identify a phone on the couch as the work phone Harrison was using to call her. The female accessed her phone and allegedly showed video of Harrison coming up to her front door, walking around to the side of the house, then walking out of the front door. At that time, the phone calls allegedly stopped coming from her work phone. Harrison also allegedly texted a co-worker of the woman’s, talking to him sexually and pretending to be her.
Harrison allegedly called when police were speaking with the female and police had her answer the phone. Harrison reportedly immediately caller her an (expletive). Police then spoke with Harrison who advised he was at home. Police went to meet him there. Harrison was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he had a PBT of .146% at 6:50 a.m.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Harrison is free on $1,000 bond. Harrison is due back in court Jan. 18, 2022
