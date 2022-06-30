Lead man pleads not guilty to burglary, escape by prisoner

DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple charges in two separate cases pleaded not guilty to charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Zachary Jon Carter, 35, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8 and charged with first-degree escape, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Carter was also charged by information June 1 with: resisting arrest, two counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, all Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on May 25 at approximately 3:55 p.m., police were advised that an individual had his car keys taken by a juvenile. A police search allegedly turned up the juvenile at his mother’s residence at 414 Mill St., Apt. #2. When police asked the juvenile if there was an adult present, he advised that “Zach” was the adult and police asked the juvenile to send him to the door.
When police asked the man, later identified as Carter, his last name, he refused to give it, saying it was not relevant. Police told him they were conducting an active investigation and that it was. Carter refused to give his name to police several more times and when police told him they would arrest him for obstruction, he allegedly began to shut the door on police. He was then told to put his hands behind his back, as he was under arrest for obstruction.
As police forced through the door, a large, aggressive dog lunged at police. The dog was tasered, but allegedly bit an officer, leaving a puncture wound. Carter finally exited the residence and was allegedly pulling away from police, ultimately slipping out of his shirt and escaping police custody.
With several units on scene, a search of the area was conducted and Carter was finally located and taken into custody on Bleeker Street approximately 2.5 blocks from the original residence. Carter still refused to give his last name. A search of Carter allegedly revealed a loaded marijuana pipe. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail for processing and his identity was established through a search of the juvenile’s mother’s associates.
After being arrested and booked in jail, Carter was later served with a warrant for felony failure to appear on a separate case.
On Dec. 21, 2021, Carter was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury and charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Carter was charged by information Nov. 15, 2021 with simple assault domestic violence and intentional damage to property, more than $400, but less than $1,000, both Class 1 misdemeanors.
According to court documents, on Nov. 15, 2021, Spearfish police dispatch received an abandoned 911 call. Police called the number back and spoke with a female who was crying and very short with them. Police responded to her residence and made contact with her. She advised that Carter, who is the father of one of her children, allegedly punched her. She advised he showed up to stay at her house and they got in an argument. During the argument, he allegedly punched the woman in the jaw. The victim complained of jaw pain the entire time she spoke with police. Officers attempted to locate Carter, but were unable to.
Carter then allegedly returned to the victim’s residence and reportedly began banging on her door, demanding to have his dog back that he had left there earlier. The victim would not let him inside and Carter allegedly broke the window of the door. The victim opened the door, so Carter would not damage it further. Carter then allegedly pushed past the victim into the residence and once inside, threw a shoe at her television, breaking it. Carter allegedly caused around $755 in damage to the door and television.
Carter was located a couple of blocks away from the residence. Police say he was intoxicated and unwilling to speak with them. At one point, he advised he had warrants out of Pennington County and those were confirmed as police continued the conversation. Carter was placed under arrest and while police searched his person, a baggie of a green, leafy substance and marijuana paraphernalia were allegedly located.
Information filed in the case indicates Carter was previously convicted of three felonies: aggravated eluding March 8, 2011 and felony possession of a controlled drug or substance Dec. 17, 2021 in Pennington County and aggravated eluding March 8, 2011 in Lawrence County. This enhances the principal felony in the escape case from a Class 4 to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines and the principal felony in the burglary case from a Class 2 to a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Carter is due back in court today.
