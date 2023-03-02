Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A Lead man who reportedly burglarized a female’s residence and stole her car and dog pleaded not guilty to the allegations Feb. 23 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A Lead man who reportedly burglarized a female’s residence and stole her car and dog pleaded not guilty to the allegations Feb. 23 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Remo Roger Addington, 33, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 18 and charged with first-degree burglary against a female victim, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Addington was also charged by information Nov. 22, 2022 with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.
According to court documents, on Nov. 20, 2022 at approximately 2:53 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary and a stolen dog on Stewart Street in Deadwood. When police arrived, the victim alleged that Addington stole her dog from her apartment. The victim also said that Addington stole her car and that he did not have keys to her car, nor was he given permission to drive it and that the keys for the car were inside her apartment with her dog. The car was reportedly parked partly in the street in front of the residence. The victim pointed to a male sitting on the steps of the residence and said he was Addington.
When police asked Addington to accompany them to a patrol car, they could reportedly smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Addington’s breath and his speech sounded slurred.
Addington reportedly told police he had been drinking and felt that he was drunk, but denied entering the apartment and taking the dog or driving the victim’s car. Addington told police he does not live with the victim and that his house is in Lead.
One of the victim’s friends on scene told police that she arrived to check on the dog and found that both the dog and the victim’s car were missing. The sober witness told police she allegedly watched Addington drive up in the victim’s car and that he got out and held the keys up for her to see and let the dog out of the car. The witness also told police that Addington had been in her presence since he drove up in the car with the dog and had not consumed anything to drink since arriving.
Police explained to Addington that the witness saw him drive the car and that he had the dog in the car with him.
Addington agreed to participate in field sobriety tests, failed three sobriety tests, and was unable to say the alphabet. Addington reportedly told police he was drunk and he was placed under arrest for DUI. Addington’s PBT at 3:50 a.m. was allegedly 0.242%. At the jail, police reminded Addington that he is trespassed from the residence and if he returns, he could be arrested for trespassing.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Addington is free on $500 cash surety.
Addington is due back in court March 16
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.