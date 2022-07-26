DEADWOOD — A local man facing attempted burglary charges pleaded not guilty before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County courthouse Tuesday.
Christopher Richard John Bailey, 36, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8 and charged with attempted first-degree burglary, a crime that carries half the punishment of a Class 2 felony, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to information filed in the case by Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald June 9, Bailey was previously convicted of a felony Nov. 16, 2009 -- sell/furnish, etc. marijuana/hash, in California -- enhancing the punishment of the principal felony in the case from half the punishment of a Class 2 felony to half the punishment of a Class 1 felony, which is punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 15, when Bailey allegedly entered or remained in an occupied structure with intent to commit a crime there and the offense was committed in the nighttime.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Bailey is free on $7,500 cash or surety.
Bailey is due back in court Aug. 16.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.