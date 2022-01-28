Lead man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

LEAD — A local man who allegedly broke his victim’s jaw following an early-morning altercation in a Deadwood casino pleaded not guilty to the charge against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Daniel Wade Emme, 34, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 15, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
The allegations are in relation to events that allegedly occurred at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021.
That day, police responded to a 911 call from a male who wished to report that he had been assaulted.
Police contacted the 35-year-old male victim via telephone and he was in the Spearfish Emergency Room. He stated that between 1:30 and 2 a.m., he had been assaulted at the gaming voucher redemption machine located inside the Gold Dust Casino. The victim alleged he was attempting to cash a gaming voucher when he was approached by Emme, who struck him in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police Emme was an acquaintance of his and that he had lent Emme around $60 earlier in the week. The victim stated he became aware during the week that Emme had reportedly won significant amounts of money playing in tournaments at various Deadwood casinos. The victim told police he ran into Emme and requested his money back, something that Emme did not take kindly to.
The victim told police when Emme approached him at the voucher machine, he had requested for him to go outside and when the victim declined, Emme insisted on fighting him inside the casino at the voucher machine.
Medical personnel informed the victim his jaw had been broken and that he had sustained other minor injuries.
Police secured descriptions of Emme and the victim during the phone call. Police then viewed video surveillance footage at the casino. On the video, police observed the victim attempting to cash a gaming voucher. Police allegedly observed a male subject matching Emme’s description enter the camera’s view and what appeared to be a verbal argument begin between the two. Police then reportedly observed Emme advance toward the victim and the victim use two hands to push Emme away from him. Police then allegedly observed Emme respond by punching the victim in the face with a closed fist.
Following more than one attempt to catch up with Emme at his place of employment, police finally made contact with him on Nov. 17, 2021. When police asked Emme why he thought they were looking for him, Emme allegedly stated because “he had hit a guy.”
Emme was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Emme is free on $2,500 bond and is due back in court March 1.
